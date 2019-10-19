Lady Gaga Says She's a 'Single Lady,' Hinting Split From Dan Horton

Lady Gaga is living her life as a single lady.

The "Just Dance" singer stepped out on Friday night to attend her bestie, makeup artist Sarah Tanno's, bachelorette festivities, a day after tumbling off stage during her Las Vegas concert. Gaga, 33, posted a photo with the bride-to-be, seemingly hinting that she's no longer attached to audio engineer Dan Horton, whom she'd been spotted with over the summer. ET has reached out to Gaga's rep for comment.

"An about to be married woman and me, a single lady," a pink-haired Gaga -- who looked gorgeous in flashy, bold makeup, lightning bolt earrings and a black strapless top -- wrote.

In another pic, the entertainer revealed that she was still not feeling her best after her nasty fall earlier this week. "I might be in a lot of pain but I couldn't miss my best friend's bachelorette dinner," the pop star wrote alongside her snap.

In July, Gaga and Horton were spotted kissing and going out on dates. A source told ET at the time that "Gaga has real chemistry with Dan."

"They have been seeing each other for weeks and have been working with each other for a while. They have been working on new music, have spent hours of work time together and became really close," the source shared. "They're working very closely together at a home studio in Hollywood, and sparks just started flying. People noticed the chemistry early on, and now that she has taken some time to herself, she finally feels free to date. They seem like a pretty good match."

The two were last seen together attending the Pasadena Daydream Music Festival in California in September. A fan noticed the pair and shared pictures of them on Twitter.

Meanwhile, during the latest performance of her Las Vegas residency show, Enigma, at the Park Theater at Park MGM on Thursday night, the "Poker Face" singer invited a fan on to the stage and he excitedly picked her up. Fan video at the concert shows Gaga wrapping her legs around the fan's waist before he stumbled off of the platform and fell hard onto the ground in the audience.

Videos appear to show that, after Gaga hit the floor, the fan crashed on top of her as the shocked audience gasped and screamed. However, according to fans, the singer finished her set normally.

Since then, Gaga posted a photo of her hand under an X-ray machine, telling fans that she had been thoroughly examined by doctors.

"When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body...Just Dance. Gonna be ok👌," Gaga captioned the pic, in which she is flashing the "OK" sign and referencing her hit single, "Just Dance."

See more in the video below.

