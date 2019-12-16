Brad Pitt Attends Ex Jennifer Aniston's Star-Studded Holiday Party

It appears Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's friendship is still very much intact.

After Pitt attended Aniston's 50th birthday party in February, an eyewitness tells ET that Pitt was a guest at another one of Aniston's star-studded parties, this time her holiday party on Saturday at her Bel-Air home in California for about 50 of her friends.

According to the eyewitness, other guests included Gwyneth Paltrow (another of Pitt's exes) and her husband, Brad Falchuk, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, Lisa Kudrow and husband Michel Stern, as well as her Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon.

"Brad Pitt arrived at Jennifer Aniston’s holiday party a little after 7 p.m. on Saturday," the eyewitness says. "He was among the first to arrive and the second to last guest to leave around 11 p.m. He was dressed casually in a dark bomber jacket with a cap on. He arrived with his longtime security guard who waited for him with his car and saw him out."

"Her home was tastefully decorated with thousands of white string lights around the trees surrounding her property," the source adds. "It was very festive. It was a pretty low-key, casual affair. Just a gathering of close friends to celebrate the holidays."



ET has reached out to Pitt's rep.

Pitt and Aniston were married from 2000 to 2005. Since their split, both remarried -- Pitt to Angelina Jolie in 2014 and Aniston to Justin Theroux in 2015 -- though both marriages ended in divorce. In February, a source told ET that there are now "no hard feelings" between Aniston and 55-year-old Pitt, despite him famously moving on to Jolie shortly after their breakup.

"Jen and Brad have remained friends and have spoken with each other quite a few times since they both became single," the source said. "They are friends and have supported each other through some tough times. They've come so far since their marriage and plan to stay friends for life. There are truly no hard feelings between them... They both realize that anytime they cross paths people talk about a reunion."

In May, Pitt laughed off a paparazzo who asked if he and Aniston were getting back together.

"Oh my god," he responded.

Aniston and Pitt are both expected to be at the 2020 Golden Globes on Jan. 5, since they're both nominated -- Aniston for her work on The Morning Show and Pitt for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The two have never been nominated for a Golden Globe in the same year before.

"The Golden Globes has been responsible for a lot of things like that," Barry Adelman, the awards show's producer, recently told ET of Pitt and Aniston's highly anticipated potential reunion. "We're all working here, we're all professionals, it's happened since the beginning of Hollywood and it's exciting because they're exciting talents and it's great they have them in the room under any circumstances."

