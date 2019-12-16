How Jennifer Aniston Won Instagram in 2 Short Months

Jennifer Aniston is the reigning queen of Instagram!

Two months after joining the social media site, the 50-year-old actress has broken records, shared throwback pics, and delighted her more than 21 million followers by offering a peek into her life for the first time.

Aniston's Instagram takeover began back in October when, immediately after she joined the site by posting a pic with her former Friends co-stars, she broke the Guinness World Record for fastest person to reach one million followers. Aniston accomplished the task in five hours and 16 minutes, which was 29 minutes faster than the last record holder, Sussex Royal, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's account.

In fact, the demand to follow Aniston was so high that Instagram crashed as a result. After quipping in her second post that she "didn't mean to break" the site, Aniston joked to ET's Nischelle Turner that she'd do everything in her power to fix the problem.

"I said, 'I'll pay for it, I'll fix it!' I don't know what it is that I actually broke," she admitted. "It's so funny."

The glitch in question made it so some people couldn't follow Aniston on Instagram, and even affected her ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

"She actually texted me. She said, 'You haven't followed me,' and I said, 'Of course I followed you!' and she's like, 'No you haven't!'" Theroux told ET's Rachel Smith. "I realized I was one of the people caught in the glitch."

More of Aniston's famous friends were delighted by her decision to join the platform, with Ashley Graham telling ET about DMing with the actress, and Reese Witherspoon gushing over her friend joining the platform.

"I'm just so happy she's there. It's great. She DMed me the other day, and I'm like, 'Is this you?' She's like, 'Yeah, it's me!'" Witherspoon told ET's Nischelle Turner. "I was just excited!"

Since the initial excitement surrounding Aniston's Instagram account, the actress has not lessened her amazing posts; she promoted The Morning Show, shared snaps with her dog, gave fans a peek at her Thanksgiving with Jimmy Kimmel, and shared adorable throwback pics as well.

