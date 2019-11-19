What a difference a month makes!

Jennifer Aniston's meteoric rise to the top of the Instagram food chain has happened in no time at all. The 50-year-old Morning Show star took to the social media platform one month after joining to celebrate a major follower milestone.

"20 million followers?! That’s a lot of thank you notes! THANK YOU, GUYS 🤗" Aniston captioned a Boomerang of herself wiping away a tear.

Her famous friends were quick to congratulate her in the comments section.

"Fastest rise ever!" Rita Wilson wrote.

"WTF you've only been here a couple weeks, I've been working this scene for 4yrs!!" Erin Foster quipped, with David Spade joking, "Right behind you!"

ET spoke with Aniston and her Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon, last month about the latest addition to Instagram.

"I'm just so happy she's there. It's great," Witherspoon said at the time. "She DMed me the other day, and I'm like, 'Is this you?' She's like, 'Yeah, it's me!'"

And after causing a glitch on Instagram with her headline-making new account, Aniston joked about checking to see if her famous friends were following her.

"Can you imagine if I just start calling all my friends, 'Are you following me?'" laughed Aniston -- who actually texted her ex, Justin Theroux, to make sure he was following her after the glitch.

"People do that!" Witherspoon revealed.

"They do?" a bewildered Aniston asked.

"Yeah!" Witherspoon nodded.

See more on Aniston below.

