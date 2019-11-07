Courteney Cox sent Friends fans into a frenzy on Thursday with a snapshot of herself and her former co-star Matthew Perry, after reuniting for a lunch date.

On Thursday evening, Friends star Jennifer Aniston walked the red carpet ahead of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills -- where she was one of the night's guests of honor -- and she stopped to talk with ET, where she addressed the cute snapshot.

Aniston -- who broke records when she joined Instagram last month with a debut photo of a recent Friends reunion -- was asked about Cox's pic and she had a very important question.

"I know! How come we don't get invited to that?" Aniston joked.

To be fair, Cox did come out to support her longtime pal for the special occasion -- as did Lisa Kudrow. For Aniston, their support meant the world and went a long way toward making her feel a little more calm when standing in the spotlight.

"It's incredible," Aniston said of getting love and support from her besties. "It's like having your family stand right behind you, because these things are a little nerve wrecking."

Since she joined Instagram recently, fans have been clamoring for a Friends revival more than ever, and Aniston recently hinted, while sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres, that the cast might reunite, even if it's as part of a different project.

So what might the right project be? "Oh god, there's a lot of different ideas," Aniston told ET, "but who knows?"

ET also caught up with Cox backstage, after the heartfelt presentation in Aniston's honor, and the actress gushed over the impact the actress has had on her life.

"She inspires me everyday. She is incredible," Cox marveled. "[I'm] just so happy to be here to support her."

In the meantime, Aniston previously told ET late last month that she'd be happy to have any of her former castmates appear on her new Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show.

See more in the video below.

