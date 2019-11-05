Jennifer Aniston Is Bringing Sexy Back With Her Latest Instagram Post

Jennifer Aniston is already a pro at Instagram!

Just weeks after joining the social media platform -- and temporarily breaking it in the process -- the 50-year-old actress stunned in her latest post. In the sexy pic from behind, Aniston is seen walking away from the camera in a gorgeous backless black gown.

"Jen in Black," she captioned the shot.

Celebs were blown away by the beautiful photo, with Jenna Dewan and Olivia Wilde both commenting with the fire emoji and Julianne Moore dubbing Aniston "Hawt."

"Wait do you have abs on your back too?" Whitney Cummings quipped.

"Love that dress and the lady in it," Ellen Pompeo chimed in.

Aniston has taken Instagram by storm since her very first post, which was a selfie with all of her former Friends co-stars. Throwback photos and pics of Aniston getting ready have also graced her feed, which has more than 18 million followers.

Just days before officially joining Instagram, Aniston played coy with ET about signing up for social media.

"It's something that is a part of our world now and it's not going away," she said. "You can actually have a little bit more control over the narrative that's out there. [You can] right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often."

Watch the video below for more on Aniston.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston Joins Instagram With Ultimate 'Friends' Reunion Selfie! Embed Code Restart

Jennifer Aniston Reacts to the Possibility of Former 'Friends' Co-Stars Joining 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston Jokes She'll 'Pay for' Instagram After Glitch

Ashley Graham Talks DM'ing Jennifer Aniston on Instagram: ‘She’s Real!’ (Exclusive)

Related Gallery