Since breaking the Guinness World Record for gaining 1 million Instagram followers the fastest (taking five hours and 16 minutes,) one can only guess how many thousands of fans have slipped into Jennifer Aniston’s DMs.

Well, don’t give up hope for getting a prized response from the actress, because ET has been told that Aniston is running her account -- and yes, she responds to DMs!

“We’ve been DM’ing,” model Ashley Graham told ET’s Nischelle Turner at the premiere of Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s new Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, in New York City on Monday night. “I blew her up. I was like, ‘Hey girl. Welcome,” and she’s like, ‘Thank you!’ and we had a little convo.”

“I’m telling you, it’s real,” added Graham, who was looking radiant in a black, long-sleeved gown which showed off her burgeoning baby bump. “She’s real on Instagram! She’s running her [account.] I love it. Five hours, a million followers -- who does that? Nobody, but Jennifer Aniston.”

Now that she’s chatting with Aniston on Instagram, Graham noted that the former Friends star is every bit as loveable off-screen as she is on.

“The girl that she is on TV is the girl that she is behind-the-scenes,” she said.

Graham said she was thrilled to be out supporting “my girl” Aniston at the premiere, noting how the project reflected “women supporting women.”

Premiering on Nov. 1, the series is inspired by Brian Stelter's book, Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, with Steve Carell starring as a lead morning show anchor, who gets fired following an allegation of sexual assault.

Aniston plays his co-host, Alex, who takes over.

Aniston is one of many powerful women, who Graham, 31, hopes to land for her upcoming podcast Pretty Big Deal.

“I would love to have Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama, Oprah,” she said. “Jennifer Aniston. Reese Witherspoon. Why not? We’re going to shoot for the stars!”

In the meantime, Graham has plenty to keep her busy as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband, Justin Ervin.



“I’m feeling good … I can’t stop rubbing the bump,” she said. “Cantaloupe, celery, cucumber -- those have been my biggest cravings. Isn’t that weird? I’m happy about it, but also I wanted to eat French fries every day, but I don’t want it.”

See more on Graham and The Morning Show below.

