It took years of convincing to get Jennifer Aniston on Instagram -- but less than a week for her to get the hang of it!

After joining the social media platform on Tuesday, the 50-year-old actress decided to take part in her very first Throwback Thursday by sharing a pic of herself as a child and a recent image from a photo shoot she did for InStyle magazine. In both pics, she has a hat on while making faces at the camera.

"#TBT In style, then and now..." she captioned the pic.

Needless to say, Aniston's fans and famous friends loved the post. "Cutie pie," Reese Witherspoon wrote, while Whitney Cummings commented, "How do you look gorgeous in a floppy denim hat? Makes no sense."

In just a few short days, Aniston has garnered over 12.6 million followers and has only posted three times.

She also broke an Instagram record this week! In five hours and 16 minutes, Aniston collected a million followers, while it took Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the previous record holders, five hours and 45 minutes, according to the Guinness World Records.

Just last week, ET asked TheMorning Show star if she'd be open to joining Instagram, and she did see one advantage to being part of the social media platform.

"[You have] a little bit more control over the narrative that's out there," she explained. "[You can] right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often."

