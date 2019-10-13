Ashley Graham Shows Off Curves in Revealing Nude Pregnancy Selfie

Ashley Graham isn't shying away from revealing every aspect of her pregnancy journey.

The 31-year-old supermodel stripped down once again to share a fully nude selfie, which she posted to her Instagram story Saturday night.

The photo shows Graham -- fully unclothed save for a silver chain necklace -- as she lays on her side in her bed, resting on a pillow while covering part of her chest with her hand.

The proud plus-sized model didn't caption the pic, as she has with some of her past nude pregnancy selfies, opting instead to let her curves and growing baby bump speak for themselves.

Ashley Graham/Instagram

Graham has already been praised for sharing a photo of her stretch marks this past August, just days after revealing that she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their first baby, nine years after tying the knot.

"Same same but a little different," Graham captioned a similar naked selfie she posted on Aug. 18.

On Oct. 7, Graham shared an even more revealing nude video, showing even more of her curves as her growing burgeoning baby bump continues to grow.

"Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body everyday," Graham captioned the clip. "It’s a journey and I’m so thankful to have such a supportive community."

The parents-to-be have been married since 2010, and kids have been on their minds for a long time. In a March 2016 interview with ET’s Lauren Zima, Graham talked about the possibility of becoming a mom.

“We are going to totally have kids,” she said at the time. “We are probably going to do it in the next few years. Just another part of my brand building.”

Check out the video below to hear more.

Ashley Graham Praised By Fans for Posting Nude Pregnancy Pic Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ashley Graham Reveals Pregnancy 'Cravings' With New Baby Bump Pics

Ashley Graham Has the Best Response to Commenter Who Says She 'Struggled' to Get Pregnant

Ashley Graham Flaunts Her Baby Bump 1 Day After Announcing Pregnancy

Ashley Graham Expecting Her First Child! What She's Said About Marriage and Motherhood

Related Gallery