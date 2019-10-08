Ashley Graham is learning to love her new body now that she's well into her pregnancy.

The 31-year-old supermodel has not been shy in the past about showing off her curves, and on Monday, she stripped down to share an entirely nude video of her growing body.

"Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body everyday," she captioned the clip, which was set to Normani's "Motivation." "It's a journey and I'm so thankful to have such a supportive community."

Graham has already been praised for sharing a photo of her stretch marks this past August after she announced her pregnancy.

The proud plus-sized model has also been keeping fit throughout her pregnancy. Last week, she shared a video of herself in a sports bra and leggings working out hard, writing, "It's a lifestyle."

Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, first shared they were expecting in August on their ninth wedding anniversary, posting several sweet photos and videos.

For more from the pregnant star, watch the clip below:

