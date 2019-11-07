Chandler and Monica together again!

Courteney Cox took to Instagram on Thursday to share a rare photo of herself reuniting with her Friends co-star, Matthew Perry. "Guess who I had lunch with today....I KNOW!!" the actress captioned the pic, which comes 15 years after Friends' 2004 series finale. "Could I BE any happier? #realfriends."

Cox often posts photos with Friends castmates Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston, but it's not often the show's men make an appearance. "Lucky lucky. #beautifulpeople," Kudrow commented on the pic.

Aniston added, "MATTY!! ❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU, GUYS." Friends fans, meanwhile, struggled to keep their cool.

Aniston shared a Friends reunion pic of her own when she joined Instagram last month -- and soon after revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that the cast has a possible project up their sleeves.

"We would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. We're working on something," she teased.

In the meantime, Aniston told ET that she'd be happy to have any of her former castmates appear on her new Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show.

See more in the video below.

