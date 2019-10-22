Jennifer Aniston ‘Woke Up Like This’ in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Shot

Jennifer Aniston likes to keep it real!

The 50-year-old Morning Show star has quickly taken to her new -- very popular -- Instagram account, and in addition to epic selfies and an adorable Throwback Thursday shot, she's also not afraid to show off her less glamorous side.

On Monday, Aniston posted a funny pic of herself getting dolled up for a recent photo shoot.

"I’m just a girl....standing with hair and makeup. A stylist. A photographer. A lighting crew, wind machine, props, and a computer .... asking you to think I woke up like this. 😬😑" Aniston quipped in the caption for the behind-the-scenes photos.

In the before shot, the Friends alum is rocking tube socks, sandals, an oversized white sweater and a sour expression as a glam team and stylist prepare her for the shoot. In the after shot, Aniston looks cool and chic in the sweater look, posing with a hat.

Aniston opened up to ET's Brooke Anderson earlier this month prior to joining Instagram about the pros of the social media platform.

"You can actually have a little bit more control over the narrative that's out there," Aniston said at the time. "[You can] right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often."

