Jennifer Aniston Vacations in Mexico With Famous Friends Ahead of the Golden Globes: Pic
Jennifer Aniston is back in her happy place.
The 50-year-old actress rang in 2020 in Tulum, Mexico, with her famous pals, including Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, as well as her Office Christmas Party director, Will Speck. Aniston looked fit as ever in a black bikini, completing her perfect beach look with a hat and sunglasses.
It's a change of pace from how Aniston spent last New Year's, when she enjoyed snowier weather in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with Kimmel and another of her closest friends, Jason Bateman.
Aniston is of course a big fan of vacationing in Mexico with her A-list friends, including her birthday trip to Cabo last February with Courteney Cox, McNearney and Bateman's wife, Amanda Anka, which turned out to be particularly memorable due to their plane having to make an emergency landing when it lost a wheel.
She also frequently vacationed in Mexico with her ex-husband, Justin Theroux. The last sighting of the two before they announced their split in February 2018 after two years of marriage was when they spent the holidays in Cabo and were photographed together on New Year's Day.
These days, it looks like Aniston is fitting in a little rest and relaxation before the Golden Globes on Sunday, which could mean a potential public reunion for the beloved Friends star and her ex-husband, 56-year-old Brad Pitt. Both are nominated for a Golden Globe this year -- Aniston for her work on The Morning Show and Pitt for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood -- after never having been nominated for a Golden Globe in the same year before. The two have remained friendly since their 2005 split after five years of marriage, with Pitt attending Aniston's holiday party at her home in Bel-Air, California, last month.
"The Golden Globes has been responsible for a lot of things like that," Barry Adelman, the awards show's producer, recently told ET of Pitt and Aniston's highly anticipated potential reunion. "We're all working here, we're all professionals, it's happened since the beginning of Hollywood and it's exciting because they're exciting talents and it's great to have them in the room under any circumstances."
Watch the video below for more:
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Aniston Is the Cutest Child In Flashback Photo With Father John
How Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Relationship Has Evolved Since Their Divorce
Reese Witherspoon Shares Emotional Photo of Last Day of Shooting 'Morning Show' With Jennifer Aniston