Jennifer Aniston is back in her happy place.

The 50-year-old actress rang in 2020 in Tulum, Mexico, with her famous pals, including Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, as well as her Office Christmas Party director, Will Speck. Aniston looked fit as ever in a black bikini, completing her perfect beach look with a hat and sunglasses.

It's a change of pace from how Aniston spent last New Year's, when she enjoyed snowier weather in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with Kimmel and another of her closest friends, Jason Bateman.

Backgrid

Aniston is of course a big fan of vacationing in Mexico with her A-list friends, including her birthday trip to Cabo last February with Courteney Cox, McNearney and Bateman's wife, Amanda Anka, which turned out to be particularly memorable due to their plane having to make an emergency landing when it lost a wheel.

She also frequently vacationed in Mexico with her ex-husband, Justin Theroux. The last sighting of the two before they announced their split in February 2018 after two years of marriage was when they spent the holidays in Cabo and were photographed together on New Year's Day.

These days, it looks like Aniston is fitting in a little rest and relaxation before the Golden Globes on Sunday, which could mean a potential public reunion for the beloved Friends star and her ex-husband, 56-year-old Brad Pitt. Both are nominated for a Golden Globe this year -- Aniston for her work on The Morning Show and Pitt for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood -- after never having been nominated for a Golden Globe in the same year before. The two have remained friendly since their 2005 split after five years of marriage, with Pitt attending Aniston's holiday party at her home in Bel-Air, California, last month.

"The Golden Globes has been responsible for a lot of things like that," Barry Adelman, the awards show's producer, recently told ET of Pitt and Aniston's highly anticipated potential reunion. "We're all working here, we're all professionals, it's happened since the beginning of Hollywood and it's exciting because they're exciting talents and it's great to have them in the room under any circumstances."

Watch the video below for more:

Golden Globes 2020: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and What Else to Expect This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston Is the Cutest Child In Flashback Photo With Father John

How Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Relationship Has Evolved Since Their Divorce

Reese Witherspoon Shares Emotional Photo of Last Day of Shooting 'Morning Show' With Jennifer Aniston

Related Gallery