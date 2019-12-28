Jennifer Aniston is sharing photos from her archive.

The Morning Show star took to Instagram on Friday to share sweet photos of herself with her famous father, John Aniston, celebrating the holidays. In the first photo, an adorable young Jennifer can be seen snuggled up to her dad as they hug each other. Aniston wears a checked top and her hair is long and shaggy with bangs. The second photo is a more recent pic of the two. John, 86, and Jennifer are posing next to each other, both wearing black ensembles.

"Christmas with one of my creators. Then and now #TBT Love you, papa ❤️" Aniston captioned the two photos.

John is best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, which he originated in 1985 and continues to portray.

Meanwhile, two months after joining the social media site, the 50-year-old actress has broken records, shared throwback pics, and delighted her more than 22 million followers by offering a peek into her life for the first time.

Aniston's Instagram takeover began in October when, immediately after she joined the site by posting a pic with her former Friends co-stars, she broke the Guinness World Record for fastest person to reach one million followers.

Her famous friends were also delighted to see her on the platform. For more on Jen's Instagram takeover, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Relationship Has Evolved Since Their Divorce

How Jennifer Aniston Won Instagram in 2 Short Months

Jennifer Aniston Moved to Tears After Helping Ellen DeGeneres Make a Family's Christmas

Celebrating Jennifer Aniston's Instagram Anniversary This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery