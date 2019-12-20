It's been an incredible journey for Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston during their time on The Morning Show.

On Friday, Witherspoon took to Instagram to share a black-and-white pic of herself hugging her co-star on the last day of filming, as well as an emotional message.

"This was our very last day of shooting @themorningshow. There are not enough hugs, heart emojis or words to express how much I cherish working with @jenniferaniston. 🥰❤️😍 She is one of the hardest working people I know," Witherspoon began. "To all the writers, producers, camera operators, assistants, actors, set & costume designers.... THANK YOU!"

"I am honored to work among women & men who feel equally passionate about story-telling and collaborated on all levels to bring this show to life. 🎥," she continued. "To any survivors who related to the show on a deeper level - we see you and we stand with you. Thank you all for watching and supporting! Your comments, tweets, and conversations made this season so incredible! We will be back next year! Stay tuned. 🥰"

Aniston also posted a photo from the final day, captioning the pic: "TBT, Happy place. LAST episode of @themorningshow Season 1 is up tomorrow! THAT went by fast...😭😣😳."

The Morning Show was renewed for a second season, with production expected to begin in early 2020. The first season of the drama has been fruitful for the actresses, who both received Golden Globes nominations for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama.

“I have never loved a Monday morning more! How exciting to wake up to this news and I am so honored to be included with my incredible partner Reese, and all the other extraordinary actresses in our category,” Aniston said in a statement to ET following the nomination. "Thank you to the HFPA for recognizing our show and all the passion we put into making it. From everyone at Apple TV+, the producers, directors, everyone both in front and behind the camera, we put our heart and soul into The Morning Show and I/we are so grateful that you recognized us with these nominations."

In May, Witherspoon opened up to ET about working on the series. "It's such a great show... Jen is wonderful, and, again, it's this great female partnership," she said. "I have to say, it's a great theme in my life and the past few years. I'm just really enjoying the partnership with other women I really respect and admire."

As for Aniston, she told ET in October that Witherspoon was the one that encouraged her to get back to TV.

"It was all your fault. It was, literally," Aniston joked to her friend and co-star, adding, "The whole package that was presented was ideal. You couldn't have dreamed something up better than this world."

Aniston also had no shortage of praise for Witherspoon as a producing partner and a scene partner, calling her "literally one of the hardest working women ever."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Kerry Washington Among Stars in the $1 Million an Episode Club

Reese Witherspoon Defends Her Reported $20 Million 'Morning Show' Salary

'The Morning Show' Sneak Peek: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Have a Candid Convo About Divorce

Jennifer Aniston on How Reese Witherspoon Influenced Her Decision to Return to TV (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery