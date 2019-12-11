It’s a good week for The Morning Show, which has proven to be an awards season favorite with nominations for the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Now, ET has a sneak peek of the Apple TV+ original series’ penultimate episode.

In episode nine, “Play the Queen,” written by Erica Lipez and Ali Vingiano, new alliances are formed and old bonds are unexpectedly rekindled as TMS is forced to confront its past. Still reeling from the news that her estranged husband, Jason Craig (Jack Davenport), officially wants a divorce, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) prepares to go public with the news and turns to Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) to help her through the announcement.

The scene allows for a rare moment of intimacy between the two co-hosts, who have been at odds with each other ever since Jackson replaced Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell). While discussing the values of marriage, Levy reveals why she’s still a fan of the concept. “I think it’s conceptually lovely,” she says. “I think partnership is beautiful -- in whatever form it comes or however long it lasts.”

While the two seem to have formed a bond, don’t expect things to be smooth sailing for Levy and Jackson, who are still navigating their way through the unexpected turmoil caused by allegations of sexual misconduct against Kessler.

The preview is another example of Aniston’s stellar performance and willingness to take on the meta dynamic of the series, which has played on everything from Hollywood diva stereotypes to female friendships to divorce.

Speaking with ET ahead of the premiere, she revealed that she had to “go to some places” in order to bring Alex to life. The former Friends star described the experience of making this show as “liberating and quite therapeutic,” revealing she got to unpack a lot of memories and things to evoke an emotion. Most of the time when they’d finished shooting, she felt like a massive weight had been lifted.

And now, Aniston must feel heavenly, thanks to all the accolades coming her way. The actress has been nominated for the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series as well as the Golden Globe for Best Actress -- Television Series Drama alongside Witherspoon. Meanwhile, the series has picked up a total of three Golden Globe nominations, one nomination for a Critics’ Choice TV Award for co-star Billy Crudup (seen singing Stephen Sondheim with Aniston in a previous episode), and three for the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

New episodes of The Morning Show debut Fridays on Apple TV+.

