The tension is ramping up on The Morning Show, which is now halfway through its first season on Apple TV+. On episode six, “The Pendulum Swings,” Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) and the team take the show on the road to cover the wildfires raging across California as the two co-hosts struggle to keep their relationship from going up in flames.

In ET’s exclusive sneak peek, it becomes clear that Alex’s diva-like reputation precedes her, when a travel booker is worried that she’ll be upset that there are no suites available because the hotels are booked with those escaping the wildfires.

“Well, can’t they kick out some of the displaced families? I do need room for my diamonds,” Alex deadpans, before turning to her producer, Chip Black (Mark Duplass), to complain about her reputation. “Who’s telling people that I need all these things? This is why celebrities get really crappy reputations.”

The clip is another example of Aniston’s stellar performance and willingness to take on the meta dynamic of the show about divas on TV. Speaking to ET ahead of the premiere, she revealed that had to “go to some places” in order to bring Alex to life.

The former Friends star described the experience of making this show as “liberating and quite therapeutic,” revealing she got to unpack a lot of memories and things to evoke an emotion. Most of the time when they’d finished shooting, she felt like a massive weight had been lifted. In this case, it’s taking on people’s perceptions about Hollywood head-on.

New episodes of The Morning Show debut Fridays on Apple TV+.

