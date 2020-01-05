All eyes are on Jennifer Aniston at the 2020 Golden Globes!

The actress, who is nominated in the Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama category for The Morning Show, rocked her signature look in a classic black dress on the red carpet.

Aniston wore a sleek strapless Christian Dior Haute Couture gown that featured a cinched waist and a billowy bust design. The star kept her famous blonde locks down and slightly waved. She accessorized with a beautiful diamond and platinum double swag necklace by Cartier, diamond and platinum pendant earrings and Art Deco rings, all from Fred Leighton.

This is a big night for the A-list star, who made her big return to TV on the Apple+ show. It marks her first TV nomination since Friends, for which she won the Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Comedy or Musical back in 2003.

Aniston's co-star, Reese Witherspoon, is also nominated in the same category tonight. The Morning Show isn't the only series Aniston and Witherspoon have worked on together. Witherspoon guest-starred on Friends as Jill, the sister of Aniston's character, Rachel.

See all the red carpet arrivals at the 2020 Golden Globes in the gallery, ahead:

