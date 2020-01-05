Rita Wilson is starting her 2020 Golden Globes glam late!

On Sunday afternoon, the 63-year-old actress and singer shared on Twitter that she was "trying to be zen" while still waiting for her hair and makeup artist to arrive for more than an hour, whom she booked a few months back.

“My hair and makeup person is one hour and twenty minutes late,” she wrote. “Booked this person in September. Hair and makeup still not here.”

She then posted a selfie on Instagram with no makeup and tousled hair with the caption, "What you look like when your hair and makeup person is one and a half hours late even though you booked him in September. Will leave one hour to do hair and makeup."

Chrissy Teigen weighed in on the situation, tweeting what we're all wondering.

I cannot go on until I know who, I have no life — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 5, 2020

Wilson's husband Tom Hanks is nominated for his role as Mister Rogers in the biopic, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, in the Best Supporting Actor category and will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award tonight.

