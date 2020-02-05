Celebs look unreal on the red carpet, especially during awards season. (Oscars are right around the corner!)

And when all eyes are on them, you can bet they are putting a lot of time and money into prepping themselves to look and feel their best in front of the cameras at these major shows, sometimes starting months in advance.

These stars have access to the top doctors, aestheticians and other beauty experts for facials, injectables, teeth whitening, lymphatic drainage massage and the list goes on. And while you may not have a red carpet event to attend anytime soon (or maybe you do?) we're unveiling the best beauty treatments celebs swear by.

Ahead, get the details straight from the pros on the most popular treatments among their A-list clients.

Renuvion Procedure for Arms

Dr. Leif Rogers, MD, FACS, is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills and treats Oscar and GRAMMY-winning patients. Dr. Rogers offers both surgical and non-surgical procedures and one of the most popular treatments he's been performing for awards season is Renuvion, which tightens and rejuvenates loose skin using controlled heat.

The Details: "Many of my A-list clients wear sleeveless gowns on the red carpet and want toned, sculpted arms to look camera-ready from all angles. While Renuvion can be applied throughout the body (abdomen, jawline, flanks, thighs), the most popular area before awards season is on the arms."

Courtesy of Dr. Leif Rogers

"During the Renuvion procedure, I create a small entry point and place the device just under the skin. It then releases helium gas and radiofrequency energy and the combination of the two creates a precise stream of energy known as plasma. This powerful energy generates enough heat to contract the tissues under the skin, which tightens it."

Recommended Time of Service: "The ideal time for patients to get this treatment is three months before a major red carpet event. Immediately after the procedure, the skin will be visibly tighter. There will be swelling and bruising, so patients must account for this downtime."

Cost of Service: $10,000 per area.

TackingLift Treatment

The GoodSkin Clinics, with locations in L.A. and New York City, was founded by Lisa Goodman, PA. Known for its natural-looking, "Untouched Look" injecting technique, GoodSkin is the go-to "healthy-aging" clinic for customized results that read subtle. GoodSkin's most popular treatment among their clients of Oscar winners, GRAMMY winners and Hollywood A-listers is the TackingLift.

The Details: "GoodSkin's TackingLift is a popular treatment prior to a major red carpet or highly photographed appearance, as this non-surgical facelift procedure performed by GoodSkin’s skilled practitioners creates an overall natural lifted look without puffiness using tools with minimized risks that leave few poke marks, no bruising, and minimal downtime. GoodSkin’s signature 'Untouched Look' has the ability to provide lift while retaining contour during expression, which is one of the many reasons why many VIP clients turn to us for their red carpet needs."

Courtesy of GoodSkin Clinics

"GoodSkin’s non-surgical TackingLift procedure uses a special tool called a cannula to inject structural type filler in specific areas to provide a lifted look versus a filled look. The cannula will not cause bruising, as the blunt-tipped micro-needle does not harm muscle or blood vessels. Results don’t appear puffy or 'cheeky' because GoodSkin’s skilled practitioners are strategically placing a thicker filler under bone structures, not skin. Due to the deep placement on the bone, this creates a subtle, yet noticeable lift as the product is not moving in the skin, but rather staying on the bone."

Recommended Time of Service: "GoodSkin recommends having the treatment done about a month to a month and a half prior to a major event. The procedure itself takes approximately 10-15 minutes. Recovery time will vary for each person, but typically there is mild swelling for the first couple of days. Depending on the type of filler you get and the individual's curated treatment plan, filler can last about seven to nine months per syringe and longer-lasting fillers will last about one to one-and-a-half years."

Cost of Service: Starts at approximately $800 per syringe.

Teeth Whitening

Dr. Kevin B. Sands, DDS, is a cosmetic dentist in Beverly Hills, who has polished the teeth of Justin Bieber, Drake, Miley Cyrus, Kardashian-Jenners and so many more stars. Dr. Sands ensures his celeb clients' smiles are bright and clean ahead of big red carpet appearances.

The Details: "The most popular treatment requested by our celebrity clients for awards season specifically is the whitening in combination with our spectacular hygiene program. Celebrities want their teeth whitest, brightest and radiant before the red-carpet event and come in the week before the event to take advantage of this combination. It involves scaling, removing stains, polishing and ultimately a one-hour teeth whitening, which makes an immediate transformation. Outside of the short time before a red-carpet event, the most requested procedure is definitely a smile transformation utilizing our custom-made porcelain veneers."

Recommended Time of Service: "The ideal timeline for this treatment would be anywhere from two weeks to a few days before the event. It usually does not require a follow-up treatment right away. The results can last a few months to as long as a year for the teeth whitening, depending on what kind of habits the person has with foods, tobacco and drinks. However, the teeth cleanings should be done per recommendation from your dentist, anywhere between every three to six months."

Cost of Service: $500 to $750.

Legacy Facial & Back Facial

Dermatologist to the stars, Dr. Harold Lancer, MD, has countless A-listers on his roster such as Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham and Ryan Seacrest. Based in Beverly Hills, the doctor has his own skincare line, Lancer, which is used for treatments at his clinic -- the most popular being the Legacy Facial, which is commonly requested for awards season and year-round.

The Details: "The facial is customized for each individual’s skin type and current skincare concerns. After applying the Method [from Lancer skincare] and other custom-chosen products, an LED light is used and extractions are performed, when necessary. An oxygen treatment is provided post-extractions to keep skin looking fresh and to keep skin tone even. Next, a protein-rich serum of stem cells and seaweed is applied to the skin via a saturated fabric mask. The Legacy cream is then massaged over the face, encouraging the skin’s natural collagen and elastin production, revitalizing the cells, and providing intense hydration. After this treatment, clients are encouraged to follow-up with a daily skincare regimen. The procedure as a whole takes 90 minutes and comes with a brand new Lancer Legacy Youth Treatment [to take home]. The Legacy Facial leaves patients with incredibly hydrated and glowing skin."

Recommended Time of Service: "The timelines for these treatments vary from patient to patient depending on his or her individual skin needs. For example, if the patient needs extractions, then the facial should be performed at least three days before the event to allow the skin to heal. This also guarantees that all redness and leftover marks have fully disappeared before the event. If extractions do not need to be performed, the facial can be done the day before or the day of the event."

Back Facial Is Also Popular: "The back facial is popular amongst our celebrities who are walking the red carpet in backless dresses or ensembles. Many of our requests for this treatment come from the need to remove a blemish or mark on the back. In this case, facials and peels will both be performed at least one month before the event."

Cost of Service: Legacy Facial is $1,500. Back Facial is $450.

Triple Lift Signature Facial

Toska Husted, celebrity skincare expert and owner of Toska European Spa in Charlotte, North Carolina, counts Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian West and Mandy Moore as regulars of her luxurious facials, including the most popular, Toska Triple Lift Signature Facial. Husted often travels to L.A. to see her celebrity clients throughout the year.

The Details: "What’s included in this treatment is a deep cleanse and exfoliation to refine the pores, followed by manual lifting and application of a customized selection of serums and masques. The treatment is finished off with the use of micro-current and galvanic technologies that deeply hydrate, lift and re-sculpt the face. The facial takes around 90 minutes and results in a smoother texture, more defined cheekbones and jawline, lifted eyebrows and an overall more toned facial appearance."

Recommended Time of Service: "For the best results, the treatment should be performed as close to the event as possible. The results are cumulative and are best maintained with regular sessions and a prescribed home care regimen."

Cost of Service: $595 at the spa.

Triple Crown Facial & EMSCULPT Body Treatment

Joanna Vargas, celebrity facialist and founder of Joanna Vargas Salons and Skin Care, goes back and forth between New York City and L.A. to treat the famous faces of Rachel Brosnahan, Jake Gyllenhaal and Mindy Kaling. Her most notable treatments for awards season include the Triple Crown Facial and the EMSCULPT Body Treatment.

The Details: "The Triple Crown Facial is a fantastic treatment to get before an event and is favored by my celebrity clients before a shoot or any appearance on the red carpet. We start with microdermabrasion using a diamond-tipped wand. Then, we use a mild electric current to drain puffiness, tone muscle, tighten skin and reshape the face. By the end of the first treatment, the jawline will be more defined, cheekbones more pronounced and clients will have younger-looking, refreshed eyes. The final step is a vitamin-spiked oxygen treatment to give skin an instant glow! The whole treatment is done in 60 minutes."

"EMSCULPT Body Treatment is a non-invasive treatment that uses high-intensity electromagnetic energy to burn fat, build muscle and sculpt the body. Entirely pain-free and approved by the FDA, this treatment increases muscle mass by 16% and reduces fat by 19% in targeted areas including the stomach, legs and buttocks. Each session is just 30 minutes."

Recommended Time of Service: "I do the Triple Crown Facial the day of the event and results are immediate. There is no downtime and everyone loves the results and the effects are cumulative!"

"For EMSCULPT Body Treatment, I recommend four 30-minute sessions within a two-week time frame to see optimal results. For maintenance, I recommend one session per month or a minimum of four sessions per year."

Courtesy of Joanna Vargas

Cost of Service: $550 with Joanna Vargas, $250 with a senior esthetician or $300 with a master esthetician for Triple Crown Facial. For EMSCULPT Body Treatment, four-pack is $3,500 or $875 per treatment, eight-pack with 5% discount is $6,825 or $853.13 per treatment,12-pack with 10% discount is $9,450 or $787.50 per treatment.

Laser Genesis

Kate Somerville, founder of Kate Somerville Clinic in West Hollywood and Kate Somerville Skin Care, is a household name in celebrity skincare. She has worked with the biggest stars throughout her 25-plus-year career from Demi Moore and Kate Hudson to Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart. Somerville's Laser Genesis treatment of targeted light therapy is a celeb favorite for awards season to promote collagen, reduce redness, fine lines and wrinkles, along with brightening dark spots and pigment.

The Details: "Laser Genesis is a 45-minute treatment that utilizes a heat-based laser. At Kate Somerville, we give all our clients an ExfoliKate treatment, followed by light extractions to allow the laser to penetrate more deeply and provide better results. Clients may feel a warm tingle during the treatment, but there is no pain and zero downtime. It truly is Hollywood’s best-kept secret."

Sofia Richie, Kate Somerville and Kyle Richards at Kate Somerville Clinic’s 15th Anniversary Celebration. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Kate Somerville

"Laser Genesis is a hand-held, non-invasive laser that we apply in a circular motion to four different quadrants of the face -- top right, top left, bottom right, bottom left. Most of our clients always ask for a full-face treatment. It’s also great for people that have acne scarring as we can localize the treatment and target areas to produce collagen to help repair acne scars and also help prevent future breakouts."

Recommended Time of Service: "With Laser Genesis, you’ll see results right away and have that gorgeous glow for the red carpet. A lot of our celebrities receive Laser Genesis right before a big event. For really amazing results, I recommend coming in once every few weeks for a series of six treatments."

Cost of Service: $125-$420.

Wellness Treatments

A new stunningly zen social wellness club in L.A. founded by Dr. Jonathan Leary, DC, Remedy Place has already provided body wellness treatments focused on achieving homeostasis to a host of stars like Kacey Musgraves, Julianne Hough and Freida Pinto. Remedy Place recommends a combined three-hour treatment of five different services, including a lymphatic drainage massage, beauty nutrient IV, hyperbaric chamber, infrared sauna and ice bath, to feel rejuvenated from the inside out.

@spaceykacey / Instagram Story

The Details: "Start by flushing away wastes and water weight with our FDA-approved lymphatic drainage machine. Next, infuse your body with a nutrient blend that will make your skin glow and give you an extra boost of energy to get you through the night. Now that the nutrients are all abundant in your body, we will place you in our anti-aging, cleansing, hyperbaric chamber to enhance the delivery of these nutrients while bathing your body with oxygen and flushing away inflammation. From here, we will put you in an infrared sauna where lights will penetrate your body to enhance collagen production, it'll improve the appearance of cellulite, enhance skin elasticity and to top it off, you'll burn up to 500 calories in a single sweat. To finish it off, we submerge you in ice-cold water to tighten up your skin and body and get you refreshed and energized for the rest of the night!"

Madeline Tolle

Recommended Time of Service: "It is recommended to come in the morning of, however, the day before works as well. The 'Morning After' package is recommended for the day after a late evening as well, which includes a lymphatic draining massage, cryotherapy chamber and infrared sauna ($175 for 1.5-hours total treatment time)."

Cost of Service: $500.

Volume Lash Extensions

Yris Palmer, celebrity lash expert, entrepreneur and owner of Star Lash Extensions, is based in L.A. and creates gorgeous, fluttery lash looks from extensions to lifts on today's biggest It girls including Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie and hitmakers like Chloe x Halle and H.E.R. The Wispy Volume Full Set is a favorite among her celeb clients.

The Details: "Volume lashes are handmade fans with multiple thinner artificial lashes applied to one natural lash. Our Star Lash Volume Lash Extensions are made from the highest quality PBT material on the market. They have a matte finish and a perfect curl. They are the ideal choice for any award season / red carpet. Lash extensions are applied with a semi-permanent adhesive to each of your individual natural lashes. Lash extensions are typically applied to the top lash line, however bottom lashes have been a hit for red carpet looks."

Recommended Time of Service: "I recommend having eyelash extensions applied the day prior to save a few minutes off the beautification process the day of. I don’t recommend getting them weeks before as we want them to be as fresh and even as possible for the big day."

How Long Do Extensions Last?: "Lash extensions last through a full growth cycle of natural eyelashes, typically six weeks. I suggest a fill every two to three weeks to maintain a full look."

Cost of Service: A full set ranges from $180 to $250 at the salon, fills are $70 to $100 and at-home visits go from $400 to $600.

Custom Manicure

Deborah Lippmann, celebrity manicurist and co-founder and creative director of deborah lippmann, is there with her Hollywood clients on the day of the event to create custom manicures before they head out to the red carpet. Lippmann works with stars such as Lupita Nyong'o, Halsey, Laura Dern and Gisele Bundchen.

The Details: "Choosing a nail color for a red carpet isn’t about just one thing. Everything must work together -- I am with the hair and makeup teams along with the stylist throughout the day deciding how we bring the final look(s) together. Working at the same time as hair and makeup is a little bit of a dance -- it’s about the teamwork of the people you are working with since we all have a goal and timeframe to abide by. It depends on the client, but the stylist will normally send a picture of the look with a mood board in advance so I can come with ideas, or a client may just tell me exactly what they want. I’ve learned to never take any shade out of my kit (a huge TUMI suitcase) since it’s sometimes the most obscure colors we end up using! I will bring essential oils and jade rollers for the feet and legs if we have time for a longer treatment. I then apply my signature five-step manicure."

Lippmann cleanses the nails before shaping and filing. She then exfoliates to buff and smooth away dullness. Next, she treats the nails by softening and hydrating the nails and cuticles and finishes off with a primer, base coat, polish, top coat and dry drops.

Most Popular Nail Color: "It depends on the awards show -- of the numerous Oscar winners I’ve had the pleasure of working with when they won, Reese Witherspoon, Marion Cotillard, Kate Winslet, Lupita Nyong’o and Hilary Swank all were wearing a version of pale pink or nude. I never want a nail to distract or take away from an award when a winner is holding it. Oscars looks tend to be more clean, sophisticated and high-fashion glam, while I can have a little more fun with the looks for GRAMMYs like a darker shade with Swarovski crystals applied on the nail. My most popular red carpet shades are Love at First Sight (blush pink), Lady is a Tramp (classic red crème) and Brand New Day (a neutral beige I designed in collaboration with Miraval Resorts & Spas)."

Recommended Time of Service: "My service can take anywhere from 45 minutes to two hours. I very carefully work with my agent to ensure I have the right amount of time and always build in extra time for unforeseen circumstances. Depending on how many clients I am working on, I will work with one [client] during primetime the day of the event, possibly someone that morning and occasionally someone later in the day who is just going to parties afterward, and then about one to two [clients] the day before because there are always so many events celebs are attending."

RELATED CONTENT:

Oscars 2020: How to Watch, Who's Nominated and More

Get the Look: Jennifer Lopez's Bronzed Glow and Bouncy Curls at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Selena Gomez Launching 'Rare Beauty' Makeup Line With Powerful Message