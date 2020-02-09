The culmination of awards season is upon us! The 2020 Oscars are all set to take place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, where stars will be walking the red carpet and vying for that gold statuette. Oscar nominations were announced on Jan. 13, which was full of snubs and surprises -- including Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Taron Egerton, The Farewell (as well as the acclaimed film's star, Awkwafina) and Uncut Gems being locked out.

The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood all notched 10 nods. Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, meanwhile, landed a historic six nominations, though none of the movie's actors were recognized.

With that, read on for everything you need to know about the show, from how to watch, to who's nominated, who's presenting, who's performing, how to watch ET's live coverage and more. Also be sure to check out our gallery for all the red carpet arrivals.

When are the Oscars? Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

How to watch? The telecast will air on ABC in the U.S., with a number of options for online streamers. ABC is broadcasting the show online to viewers in some cities who have a cable account. Live streaming TV services that carry ABC will also stream the show, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T Now. All of those services offer a seven-day free trial to new users.

Where can I follow the red carpet? The carpet will be streamed live on Twitter, with the option to follow on the Academy's account. Oscars Live on the Red Carpet will also air at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on ABC. ET Live will be covering the carpet as well as backstage and the press room with celebrity interviews and fashion content.

How to follow all of ET's Oscars coverage: Beginning at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT, Kevin Frazier and Sharon Osbourne are giving you a front row seat to the carpet. Then, at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT, Cassie DiLaura and Denny Directo will keep you updated on on ET Live with all the biggest Oscars red carpet moments. Finally, join us after the Oscars for our live after-show special.

Join us on the ET Live app -- available in the App Store as well as Google Play, or by downloading the app on your Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV. ET Live also streams on channel 120 on Pluto TV, channel 1253 on Samsung TV Plus and in CBS All Access. You can also visit ETLive.com.

For complete coverage details, visit here.

How Can I Follow ET's Live Blog? Visit ET's liveblog page starting Sunday, where we'll be providing live updates from the red carpet arrivals to the telecast itself.

Plus, watch ET recap all the biggest Oscars moments on Monday's show. Check your local listings for where and when to watch.

Who's nominated?Joker, which leads all films in terms of nominations, is up for Best Picture, as well as Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite. Brad Pitt is up for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in OUATIH, as well as his co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated in the Best Actor category alongside Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit) are among those up for Best Supporting Actress, with Johansson also earning a Best Actress nomination for Marriage Story, along with Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renée Zellweger (Judy).

For the full list of nominees, go here.

Who's presenting? SNL alums Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Kristen Wiig will be lending their talents as well as Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Mindy Kaling, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek are also set to present during the ceremony, as well as Keanu Reeves, Diane Keaton and Maya Rudolph. Read here for a complete list of the announced presenters.

Who's performing? After cleaning up at the GRAMMYs, Billie Eilish will be bringing her talents to the Academy Awards, as the only announced performer who isn't singing a tune that's up for an Oscar. Also taking the stage are Elton John, Chrissy Metz, Randy Newman, Idina Menzel and Cynthia Erivo. Additionally, Questlove is making a special appearance and Eímear Noone will be guest conducting the ceremony -- making her the first woman to ever conduct the telecast.

How do I watch this year's nominated films? Use ET's complete guide on how to view all the nominated movies going for the gold this year.

Who will win? Check out all of ET's Oscar predictions, including Best Picture, Actress, Actor, Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor.

That about covers it! Best of luck in your Oscar pools, be sure to join us on Feb. 9, and in the meantime, watch the video below to look back on last year's biggest moments from the Academy Awards.

Oscars 2019: Watch the Best Moments From the Show! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

ET at the 2020 Oscars: How to Watch Our Live Coverage

Oscars 2020: Scarlett Johansson's Fashionable Road to the Red Carpet

Kobe Bryant Will 'Be Embraced' During Oscars' In Memoriam Segment, Producers Reveal

Related Gallery