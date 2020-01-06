2020 Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress

Oscar season is officially underway. The 2020 Oscars will cap off an abbreviated awards season -- this year's telecast is scheduled for Feb. 9, weeks earlier than usual -- and ET will keep you up to date with our latest predictions the entire time. Up until Jan. 13, when the Academy officially announces their nominations, keep checking back to this post to see who is in the running for Best Supporting Actress.

This year's Best Supporting Actress race didn't officially begin until Jennifer Lopez twirled around that stripper pole to "Criminal." Lopez, whose past acting accolades include a Golden Globe nomination for Selena, is not only up for her first Oscar nomination -- but at the time of publishing, looks to be leading the pack. She will face tough competition from previous nominees like Laura Dern and Margot Robbie, though, not to mention any number of Little Women. (NEVER count out Meryl Streep.)

THE PREDICTIONS

The Top 5:

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

The Challengers:

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

THE SCORECARD

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

The Role: Bobi Jewell, whose son became the FBI's prime suspect in the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombings despite being a hero.

Oscar History: One win, for Best Actress in Misery (1991), with two additional nominations, for Best Supporting Actress in Primary Colors (1999) and About Schmidt (2003).

Awards season scorecard:

Golden Globes - Best Supporting Actress (Nominee)

National Board of Review - Best Supporting Actress (Winner)

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

The Role: Nora Fanshaw, a calculating, unapologetic barracuda who serves as Scarlett Johansson's character's divorce lawyer.

Oscar History: Two nominations, for Best Actress in Rambling Rose (1992) and Best Supporting Actress in Wild (2015).

Awards season scorecard:

Critics Choice Awards - Best Supporting Actress (Nominee)

Golden Globes - Best Supporting Actress (Winner)

Hollywood Film Awards - Hollywood Supporting Actress Award (Winner)

National Society of Film Critics - Best Supporting Actress (Winner)

New York Film Critics Circle - Best Supporting Actress (Winner)

SAG Awards - Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Nominee)

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

The Role: Rosie Betzler, the mother to a Nazi-obsessed youth who is secretly hiding a young, Jewish girl in their home.

Oscar History: This would be Johansson's first nomination.

Awards season scorecard:

Critics Choice Awards - Best Supporting Actress (Nominee)

SAG Awards - Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Nominee)

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

The Role: Gretchen Carlson, the ousted Fox News host who led the charge in suing Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment.

Oscar History: One win, for Best Actress in The Hours (2003), with three additional nominations, for Best Actress in Moulin Rouge! (2002) and Rabbit Hole (2011) and Best Supporting Actress in Lion (2017).

Awards season scorecard:

SAG Awards - Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Nominee)

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

The Role: Ramona, a single mother and former stripper who turns to drugging and bilking rich men after the financial crisis.

Oscar History: This would be Lopez's first nomination.

Awards season scorecard:

Critics Choice Awards - Best Supporting Actress (Nominee)

Film Independent Spirit Awards - Best Supporting Female (Nominee)

Golden Globes - Best Supporting Actress (Nominee)

Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards - Best Supporting Actress (Winner)

National Society of Film Critics - Best Supporting Actress (Runner-up)

Palm Springs International Film Festival - Spotlight Award (Winner)

SAG Awards - Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Nominee)

Florence Pugh, Little Women

The Role: Amy, the youngest (and most polarizing) of the March sisters who goes from novel-burning baby sister to an established 19th century woman.

Oscar History: This would be Pugh's first nomination.

Awards season scorecard:

Critics Choice Awards - Best Supporting Actress (Nominee)

National Society of Film Critics - Best Supporting Actress (Runner-up)

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

The Role: Kayla Pospisil, a Fox News true believer-turned-potential whistleblower after enduring Roger Ailes' sexual misconduct.

Oscar History: One nomination, for Best Actress in I, Tonya (2018).

Awards season scorecard:

Critics Choice Awards - Best Supporting Actress (Nominee)

Golden Globes - Best Supporting Actress (Nominee)

SAG Awards - Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Nominee)

Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Role: Sharon Tate, the rising movie star of films like The Wrecking Crew and Valley of the Dolls and wife of Roman Polanski.

Oscar History: One nomination, for Best Actress in I, Tonya (2018).

Awards season scorecard:

Hollywood Critics Association Awards - Best Supporting Actress (Nominee)

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

The Role: Nai Nai, the matriarch of a family who, upon learning of her cancer diagnosis, decides to keep it a secret from her.

Oscar History: This would be Zhao's first nomination.

Awards season scorecard:

Critics Choice Awards - Best Supporting Actress (Nominee)

Film Independent Spirit Awards - Best Supporting Female (Nominee)

Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards - Best Supporting Actress (Runner-up)

Hollywood Critics Association Awards - Best Supporting Actress (Nominee)

[This story was originally published on December 10, 2019.]

