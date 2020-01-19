Following two hit seasons of Big Little Lies, fans are still clamoring for more from the Monterey Five.

While nothing formally has been announced, co-stars Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern both have teased the possibility of all the women -- including Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz -- returning for a third season.

But according to Kidman, “it's certainly more of a dream than it is a reality. Sorry to say, but maybe one day,” she told ET at the 2020 Producer Guild Awards, while Dern went on record to say she wouldn't turn down the chance to play Renata again.

On Sunday, at the 2020 SAG Awards, Kidman clarified her comments about the HBO series, which is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. “We tread carefully now,” she said after explaining that she didn’t say it would “absolutely not” happen. “I said, ‘Definitely. Just not now.’”

The actress then pointed out that Dern is extremely busy. “Laura has no time,” she said, to which Dern replied by saying, “I go wherever she tells me to go because this is my boss. So when my boss calls, I’ll show up.”

Kidman then went on to say that “we all want to do it, we would love to do it, and we're unbelievably grateful that people want it to happen.”

“When you have two seasons and when you go, ‘Wow, to be able to possibly do another season or a movie or whatever it may be and spend all that time together and enjoy it -- that's exceptional, isn't it?’” she mused.

Another season? A movie? Honestly, we’ll take whatever we can get.

