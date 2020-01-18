Despite what Nicole Kidman might think, Laura Dern is totally down for another installment of Big Little Lies.

ET's Denny Directo and Lauren Zima spoke with Dern at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, where she teased that producers Kidman and Reese Witherspoon hold the keys to Big Little Lies season three in their hands -- but she'd be on board if it were to happen.

"How can I say no to Renata?" she asked.

"I mean, she requires [all the memes], and I love her so much, so I'm thrilled for her that she's a meme, because she would really appreciate it," Dern continued. "I could never say no to Renata."

Kidman addressed Big Little Lies' future at HBO's Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday, begging fans not to "move on" from the possibility of a third season. She did, however, note the casts' busy schedule has provided some challenges in making it happen.

"Right now, look at Laura [Dern]. I don't think we'll ever get Laura back," Kidman quipped of the Oscar nominee. "She's working on so many different things… and Zoe [Kravitz]'s gone onto the Catwoman, so she's going to be doing other things."

Dern does have a lot on her plate. Both her recent movies, Marriage Story and Little Women, are nominated for Best Picture at this year's Oscars, while she's nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story.

The actress was supporting both films -- as well as Big Little Lies -- at Saturday's PGA Awards.

"We're so honored to be here tonight on behalf of Marriage Story, on behalf of Little Women, on behalf of Big Little Lies, so it's a very exciting night," Dern shared. "All my friends are here, and my director, right there. So, it's very beautiful and I'm very moved as well by the Oscar nominations. And so grateful for the support of both Marriage Story and Little Women."

