Nicole Kidman is leveling with us.

ET's Denny Directo and Lauren Zima spoke with the actress at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, where she confessed that a third season of Big Little Lies is "more of a dream than it is a reality."

"You have to ask Reese [Witherspoon]," she said, noting that they "were just texting." "It would take a great story."

"That's what we're going to see if we can do, but right now it's certainly more of a dream than it is a reality," Kidman added. "Sorry to say, but maybe one day."

Kidman had been the most optimistic of the cast and crew that a season three could come together, even amid a lack of source material and her co-stars' busy schedules. She begged fans not to "move on" from the possibility during her appearance at HBO's Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday, but joked that she was worried they might not get Laura Dern back amid her busy awards season.

Dern, on her part, told ET at the PGA Awards that she'd love to revisit BLL. "I could never say no to Renata," she declared.

For now, it seems everyone has moved on to different projects. Kidman rushed over to Saturday's event from the set of The Prom, which she's currently filming with Meryl Streep, James Corden, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key and more.

"I wasn't singing today. I was just getting to watch James Corden and Meryl Streep do their thing," she shared, calling Streep "Fab-u-lous!"

