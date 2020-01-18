2020 Producers Guild Awards: The Complete Winners List
The Producers Guild Awards are right around the corner!
The stars are reuniting at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday to celebrate the finest producing work of the last 12 months. This year, the PGA's top 10 includes awards season frontrunners 1917, The Irishman, Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as well as Ford v Ferrari and Knives Out. (Unlike the Oscars, which can nominate up to 10 films, the PGA always nominates 10.)
The Producers Guild Awards will also recognize the best of the best in television, and starting this year, VR, AR and more experiential mediums via their Innovations Award. Octavia Spencer, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B, Marta Kauffman, Netflix's Ted Sarandos and the film Bombshell will receive special honors.
OUTSTANDING PRODUCER OF THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Knives Out
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
OUTSTANDING PRODUCER OF DOCUMENTARY MOTION PICTURES
Advocate
American Factory
Apollo 11
The Cave
For Sama
Honeyland
One Child Nation
OUTSTANDING PRODUCER OF ANIMATED THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES
Abominable
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
OUTSTANDING PRODUCER OF EPISODIC TELEVISION – DRAMA
Big Little Lies (Season 2)
The Crown (Season 3)
Game of Thrones (Season 8)
Succession (Season 2)
Watchmen (Season 1)
OUTSTANDING PRODUCER OF EPISODIC TELEVISION – COMEDY
Barry (Season 2)
Fleabag (Season 2)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 3)
Schitt's Creek (Season 5)
Veep (Season 7)
OUTSTANDING PRODUCER OF LIMITED SERIES TELEVISION
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
True Detective
Unbelievable
When They See Us
OUTSTANDING PRODUCER OF STREAMED OR TELEVISED MOTION PICTURES
American Son
Apollo: Missions to the Moon
Black Mirror: Striking Vipers
Deadwood: The Movie
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
OUTSTANDING PRODUCER OF NON-FICTION TELEVISION
30 for 30 (Season 10)
60 Minutes (Season 51, Season 52)
Leaving Neverland
Queer Eye (Season 3, Season 4)
Surviving R. Kelly (Season 1)
OUTSTANDING PRODUCER OF LIVE ENTERTAINMENT & TALK TELEVISION
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 25)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 6)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 5)
Saturday Night Live (Season 45)
OUTSTANDING PRODUCER OF GAME & COMPETITION TELEVISION
The Amazing Race (Season 31)
The Masked Singer (Season 1)
RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 11)
Top Chef (Season 16)
The Voice (Season 16, Season 17)
OUTSTANDING SHORT-FORM PROGRAM
Billy on the Street with Billy Eichner
Born This Way
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Creating Saturday Night Live
Under a Rock with Tig Notaro
OUTSTANDING SPORTS PROGRAM
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders
Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt
What's My Name: Muhammad Ali
OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
Carmen Sandiego
Green Eggs and Ham
Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Sesame Street
THE PGA INNOVATION AWARD
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: An Interactive Adventure
Artificial
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Bonfire
Cosmos Within Us
Eleven Eleven
First Man VR
How to Train Your Dragon: Fly with Toothless VR
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Virtual Tour
Interactive Play at Sesame Street Land, SeaWorld, Orlando
Mesmerica
Tree VR
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series - Episode I
You vs. Wild
