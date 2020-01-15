Producers Guild Awards: How to Watch ET's Official Red Carpet Pre-Show
ET is your home for the Producers Guild Awards red carpet! The ceremony takes place this Saturday, Jan. 18, and the official red carpet show is streaming exclusively on Entertainment Tonight's YouTube channel. The live show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. PST, where ET's Lauren Zima and Denny Directo will be bringing you red carpet interviews, and special packages surrounding Brad Pitt and the movie Bombshell, which are both among those receiving special honors at the event.
Others receiving honors include Octavia Spencer, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B, Marta Kauffman and Netflix's Ted Sarandos, as the Guild recognizes the best of television, VR, AR and more experimental mediums via their Innovations Award.
Check back on Saturday night for the live stream below.
Traditionally, the PGA Awards have served as a bellwether for the Oscars, last year predicting eight eventual nominees and the Best Picture winner -- Green Book -- of the 2019 Academy Awards. Additionally, this year, all nine Best Picture Oscar contenders were also included in the Producers Guild Awards nominations, with only Knives Out, up for top honors at the PGAs, not being nominated in the Academy's most prestigious category.
Meanwhile, as awards season chugs on to the 92nd annual Academy Awards, watch the video below for the most memorable moments from this year's Critics' Choice Awards.
RELATED CONTENT:
2020 Producers Guild Awards Nominations: 'Joker,' 'Marriage Story' Among Full List of Nominees
2020 Oscars: How to Watch the Nominated Films
Awards Season Schedule: Key Dates to Know Leading Up to the 2020 Oscars