ET is your home for the Producers Guild Awards red carpet! The ceremony takes place this Saturday, Jan. 18, and the official red carpet show is streaming exclusively on Entertainment Tonight's YouTube channel. The live show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. PST, where ET's Lauren Zima and Denny Directo will be bringing you red carpet interviews, and special packages surrounding Brad Pitt and the movie Bombshell, which are both among those receiving special honors at the event.

Others receiving honors include Octavia Spencer, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B, Marta Kauffman and Netflix's Ted Sarandos, as the Guild recognizes the best of television, VR, AR and more experimental mediums via their Innovations Award.

Check back on Saturday night for the live stream below.

Traditionally, the PGA Awards have served as a bellwether for the Oscars, last year predicting eight eventual nominees and the Best Picture winner -- Green Book -- of the 2019 Academy Awards. Additionally, this year, all nine Best Picture Oscar contenders were also included in the Producers Guild Awards nominations, with only Knives Out, up for top honors at the PGAs, not being nominated in the Academy's most prestigious category.

Meanwhile, as awards season chugs on to the 92nd annual Academy Awards, watch the video below for the most memorable moments from this year's Critics' Choice Awards.

Critics' Choice Awards 2020: The Most Memorable Moments! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

2020 Producers Guild Awards Nominations: 'Joker,' 'Marriage Story' Among Full List of Nominees

2020 Oscars: How to Watch the Nominated Films

Awards Season Schedule: Key Dates to Know Leading Up to the 2020 Oscars

Related Gallery