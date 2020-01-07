Will this also be our Best Picture line-up at the Oscars?

The Producers Guild Awards serve as one of the surest bellwether of Academy Awards nominations to come -- last year, the guild predicted all eight Oscar nominees and ultimately awarded Green Book the win, weeks before the Academy would -- and on Tuesday, the PGA announced their 2020 nominations.

This year, the PGA's top 10 includes awards season frontrunners 1917, Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as well as Parasite. (Unlike the Oscars, which can nominate up to 10 films, the PGA always nominates 10.)

The Producers Guild Awards will also recognize the best of the best in television, and starting this year, VR, AR and more experiential mediums via their Innovations Award. Octavia Spencer, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B, Marta Kauffman, Netflix's Ted Sarandos and the film Bombshell will receive special honors.

The winners will be announced during the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Hollywood Palladium.

OUTSTANDING PRODUCER OF THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Parasite

OUTSTANDING PRODUCER OF DOCUMENTARY MOTION PICTURES

Advocate

American Factory

Apollo 11

The Cave

For Sama

Honeyland

One Child Nation

OUTSTANDING PRODUCER OF ANIMATED THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES

Abominable

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

OUTSTANDING PRODUCER OF EPISODIC TELEVISION – DRAMA

Big Little Lies (Season 2)

The Crown (Season 3)

Game of Thrones (Season 8)

Succession (Season 2)

Watchmen (Season 1)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCER OF EPISODIC TELEVISION – COMEDY

Barry (Season 2)

Fleabag (Season 2)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 3)

Schitt’s Creek (Season 5)

Veep (Season 7)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCER OF LIMITED SERIES TELEVISION

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

True Detective

Unbelievable

When They See Us

OUTSTANDING PRODUCER OF STREAMED OR TELEVISED MOTION PICTURES

American Son

Apollo: Missions to the Moon

Black Mirror: Striking Vipers

Deadwood: The Movie

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

OUTSTANDING PRODUCER OF NON-FICTION TELEVISION

30 for 30 (Season 10)

60 Minutes (Season 51, Season 52)

Leaving Neverland

Queer Eye (Season 3, Season 4)

Surviving R. Kelly (Season 1)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCER OF LIVE ENTERTAINMENT & TALK TELEVISION

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 25)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 6)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 5)

Saturday Night Live (Season 45)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCER OF GAME & COMPETITION TELEVISION

The Amazing Race (Season 31)

The Masked Singer (Season 1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 11)

Top Chef (Season 16)

The Voice (Season 16, Season 17)

OUTSTANDING SHORT-FORM PROGRAM

Billy on the Street with Billy Eichner

Born This Way

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Creating Saturday Night Live

Under a Rock with Tig Notaro

OUTSTANDING SPORTS PROGRAM

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders

Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt

What's My Name: Muhammad Ali

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Carmen Sandiego

Green Eggs and Ham

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Sesame Street

THE PGA INNOVATION AWARD

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: An Interactive Adventure

Artificial

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Bonfire

Cosmos Within Us

Eleven Eleven

First Man VR

How to Train Your Dragon: Fly with Toothless VR

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Virtual Tour

Interactive Play at Sesame Street Land, SeaWorld, Orlando

Mesmerica

Tree VR

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series - Episode I

You vs. Wild

