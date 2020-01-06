It all starts with the script -- and on Monday, the Writers Guild Awards announced their nominations for 2020's best screenplays. The original screenplay field proved the most fun, with the inclusion of awards season dark horses like Booksmart and Knives Out alongside anticipated nominees 1917, Marriage Story and Parasite.

Notably absent from the list of nominees is Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which won the Best Screenplay award at Sunday's Golden Globes. Before you cry snub, however, know that Quentin Tarantino has never been nominated by the Writers Guild of America because he is not a guild member. (Similarly, Lulu Wang's The Farewell and Pedro Almodóvar's Pain and Glory were ineligible due to WGA guidelines.)

Here is the full list of nominees:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1917, Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Booksmart, Written by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman

Knives Out, Written by Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Written by Noah Baumbach

Parasite, Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Story by Bong Joon Ho

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster

The Irishman, Screenplay by Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Screenplay by Taika Waititi

Joker, Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women, Screenplay by Greta Gerwig

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Citizen K, Written by Alex Gibney

Foster, Written by Mark Jonathan Harris

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, Written by Alex Gibney

Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People, Written by Robert Seidman & Oren Rudavsky

The Kingmaker, Written by Lauren Greenfield

So, what do these nominations tell us about the Oscars? Neither of last year's WGA winners -- Eighth Grade in original screenplay and Can You Ever Forgive Me? in adapted -- went on to win at the Oscars, though the latter did receive a nomination. And with a heavy hitter like Tarantino sitting this one out, the original screenplay nominees shouldn't get too comfortable just yet.

The WGA will announce its winners during dual ceremonies in L.A. and NYC on Feb. 1.

RELATED CONTENT:

Fans Think Beyoncé Has 'Beef' With Quentin Tarantino After Golden Globes Glance

2020 Golden Globes: All of the Best and Biggest Moments of the Night

Oscar Predictions: 25 Movies to See Before the 2020 Academy Awards