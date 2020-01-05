Does Beyoncé have a bone to pick with Quentin Tarantino? That's what fans are speculating after seeing the Lion King star's reaction to Tarantino's win at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday.

Tarantino took home the award for Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture at the 77th annual awards show, for his work on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. As Margot Robbie gleefully declared him the winner, Tarantino got out of his seat and made his way to the stage past Beyoncé and her husband, JAY-Z. Tarantino squeezed behind the superstar couple, leading Bey to glance over her shoulder at him -- and it's in that moment that fans felt an air of shade.

"DID BEYONCÉ JUST GLARE AT TARANTINO???? QUEEN!!!!! WE STAN," one user wrote.

Another added, "Beyoncé has beef with Quentin now I think #GoldenGlobes." See more reactions below.

Beyoncé is nominated for Best Original Song -- Motion Picture at Sunday's awards show, for her song "Spirit" from The Lion King. The Disney film was also nominated for Best Motion Picture -- Animated, but lost to Missing Link. Tarantino, meanwhile, is also nominated for Best Director -- Motion Picture.

