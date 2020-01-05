Charlize Theron is a red carpet queen!

The 44-year-old actress attended the 2020 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, in a look that undoubtedly turned heads.

Theron rocked a lime green belted one-shoulder gown with sexy black bodice details and a black train on the carpet.

The Bombshell stunner showed off her edgy blonde pixie-bowl cut combination look. Theron greeted fellow nominee Reese Witherspoon on the red carpet and the pair was all smiles.

The blonde beauty is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her uncanny portrayal of Megyn Kelly in Bombshell.

Speaking with ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet, Theron noted that she has not spoken with Kelly since the film came out.

"No, I haven't. I know she has seen the film and she tweeted about it, and I knew that it would be, it's going to be, it's hard for all of these women to relive it, but the importance of their story, I think they understand what that really means and the weight that it carries," she tells ET.

Theron was surprised to hear that Gretchen Carlson, who is portrayed by Nicole Kidman in the film, was thankful for the movie.

"Wow, that is really nice because we have not really heard anything from her, so that's lovely to hear," the Oscar winner says.

When ET spoke with Theron in Los Angeles last month, she opened up how excited she was for fans to finally see the movie she filmed alongside other powerful female forces like Kidman and Margot Robbie.

"Excited. [It's] Nerve-wracking. It's a complex load of emotions," she explained. "I think we're all really excited to share this with the world finally. We're really, really proud of this film."

