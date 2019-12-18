Charlize Theron will always be there to support her kids.

In a new interview with Pride Source, the Bombshell star admits she's always learning when it comes to parenting, including what pronouns to use for her 8-year-old daughter, Jackson.

"My daughter's story is really her story, and one day, if she chooses, she'll tell her story,” Theron shares. "I feel like as her mother, for me, it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her."

"It became harder for us the older she got that people were still writing about her in the wrong pronouns, and also I was still talking about her in the press using the wrong pronoun," she continues. "It really hurt her feelings. I don’t want to be that mom, and that was really why I said what I said a while back."

Theron seems to be referring to an interview she did back in April with the DailyMail, in which she revealed that when Jackson was 3 years old, she told her, “I am not a boy!”

"I haven’t really talked about it ever since, again, because outside of just asking that respectfully of the press — and the world, hopefully — the rest is really private and it’s her story," she says. "And it’s really up to her to decide if she wants to share that."

In another part of the interview with Pride Source, Theron is asked whether her experience as a mom affects the LGBTQ+ characters she chooses to play onscreen.

"Well, this is all pretty new for us," the 44-year-old actress, who's also mom to 4-year-old daughter August, says. "So it hasn’t really kind of come into question. I don't really necessarily know if it will."

Back in September, ET caught up with Theron at a press junket for the The Addams Family movie, where she opened up about how her own family is similar.

"I've always been intrigued and encouraging of us kind of re-looking at what we think that image of a family should look like, right?" explained Theron, who voices Morticia Addams. "This is such a classic, long-term, endearing family that we've known since the 60s and really what they've always stood for is that yes, we're weird, we're different, and we don't look like everything else or everybody else out there and that's what makes us -- that's what we bring to the table."

"I just think it's so timely to tell that story," she added. "And to be able to be a part of something like that with two small children, it's really nice."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Charlize Theron Isn't Ashamed Her Mom Killed Her Dad in Self-Defense

Charlize Theron on the 'Complex Load of Emotions' She Feels at 'Bombshell' Premiere (Exclusive)

Why Charlize Theron Was 'Conflicted' About Portraying Megyn Kelly in 'Bombshell'

Why Charlize Theron Says the 'Weird' Addams Family Is Similar to Her Own (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery