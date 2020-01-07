It's Joon-ho, Mendes, Scorsese, Tarantino and Waititi at the Directors Guild Awards.

The Directors Guild of America announced nominations for their annual awards ceremony on Tuesday, an honor just to be nominated for those in contention and a potential preview of the Oscars race to come. (Last year, Roma's Alfonso Cuarón won with the DGA ahead of winning Best Director at the Academy Awards.)

While the DGA's best director picks follow this awards season's disappointing trend toward all-male nominees, the nominations for first-time feature directors comprise a majority of female directors, including Honey Boy's Alma Har'el and Queen & Slim's Melina Matsoukas.

The winners will be announced during the 72nd Annual DGA Awards on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

Here is the full list of nominees:

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FILM

Mati Diop, Atlantics

Alma Har'el, Honey Boy

Melina Matsoukas, Queen & Slim

Tyler Nilson & Michael Schwartz, The Peanut Butter Falcon

Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Fransisco

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DOCUMENTARY

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, American Factory

Feras Fayyad, The Cave

Alex Holmes, Maiden

Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska, Honeyland

Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang, One Child Nation

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES

Nominations to be announced on Jan. 10.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES

Nominations to be announced on Jan. 10.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

Ava DuVernay, When They See Us

Vince Gilligan, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon ("Nowadays")

Johan Renck, Chernobyl

Minkie Spiro, Fosse/Verdon ("All I Care About Is Love")

Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon ("Glory")

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

Paul G. Casey, Real Time With Bill Maher ("1730")

Nora S. Gerard, CBS Sunday Morning ("40th Anniversary")

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ("A. Ocasio-Cortez; Incubus")

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live ("E. Murphy; Lizzo")

Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver ("SLAPP Suits")

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

Nominations to be announced on Jan. 10.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMS

Hisham Abed, Queer Eye ("Black Girl Magic")

Jason Cohen, Encore! ("Annie")

Jon Favreau, The Chef Show ("Hog Island")

Ashley S. Gorman, First Responders Live ("103")

Patrick McManus, American Ninja Warrior ("1116 Las Vegas National Finals Night 4")

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN'S PROGRAMS

Dean Israelite, Are You Afraid of the Dark? ("Part One: Submitted for Your Approval")

Jack Jameson, Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Special

Luke Matheny, Ghostwriter ("Ghost in Wonderland, Part 1")

Amy Schatz, Song of Parkland

Barry Sonnenfeld, A Series of Unfortunate Events ("Penultimate Peril: Part 1")

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMMERCIALS

Fredrik Bond, "Lighter Than Air" (HP Elite), "Take it Lightly" (Coca-Cola Light) and "Nap" (iPhone)

Spike Jonze, "Dream It" (Squarespace) and "The New Normal" (Medmen)

Mark Molloy, "Underdogs" (Apple)

Ridley Scott, "The Seven Worlds" (Hennessy X.O.)

Dougal Wilson, "Train" (AT&T)

