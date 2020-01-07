2020 Directors Guild Awards Nominations: Bong Joon-ho, Taika Waititi Among Full List of Nominees
It's Joon-ho, Mendes, Scorsese, Tarantino and Waititi at the Directors Guild Awards.
The Directors Guild of America announced nominations for their annual awards ceremony on Tuesday, an honor just to be nominated for those in contention and a potential preview of the Oscars race to come. (Last year, Roma's Alfonso Cuarón won with the DGA ahead of winning Best Director at the Academy Awards.)
While the DGA's best director picks follow this awards season's disappointing trend toward all-male nominees, the nominations for first-time feature directors comprise a majority of female directors, including Honey Boy's Alma Har'el and Queen & Slim's Melina Matsoukas.
The winners will be announced during the 72nd Annual DGA Awards on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.
Here is the full list of nominees:
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FILM
Mati Diop, Atlantics
Alma Har'el, Honey Boy
Melina Matsoukas, Queen & Slim
Tyler Nilson & Michael Schwartz, The Peanut Butter Falcon
Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Fransisco
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DOCUMENTARY
Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, American Factory
Feras Fayyad, The Cave
Alex Holmes, Maiden
Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska, Honeyland
Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang, One Child Nation
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES
Nominations to be announced on Jan. 10.
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES
Nominations to be announced on Jan. 10.
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES
Ava DuVernay, When They See Us
Vince Gilligan, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon ("Nowadays")
Johan Renck, Chernobyl
Minkie Spiro, Fosse/Verdon ("All I Care About Is Love")
Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon ("Glory")
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING
Paul G. Casey, Real Time With Bill Maher ("1730")
Nora S. Gerard, CBS Sunday Morning ("40th Anniversary")
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ("A. Ocasio-Cortez; Incubus")
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live ("E. Murphy; Lizzo")
Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver ("SLAPP Suits")
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS
Nominations to be announced on Jan. 10.
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMS
Hisham Abed, Queer Eye ("Black Girl Magic")
Jason Cohen, Encore! ("Annie")
Jon Favreau, The Chef Show ("Hog Island")
Ashley S. Gorman, First Responders Live ("103")
Patrick McManus, American Ninja Warrior ("1116 Las Vegas National Finals Night 4")
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN'S PROGRAMS
Dean Israelite, Are You Afraid of the Dark? ("Part One: Submitted for Your Approval")
Jack Jameson, Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Special
Luke Matheny, Ghostwriter ("Ghost in Wonderland, Part 1")
Amy Schatz, Song of Parkland
Barry Sonnenfeld, A Series of Unfortunate Events ("Penultimate Peril: Part 1")
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMMERCIALS
Fredrik Bond, "Lighter Than Air" (HP Elite), "Take it Lightly" (Coca-Cola Light) and "Nap" (iPhone)
Spike Jonze, "Dream It" (Squarespace) and "The New Normal" (Medmen)
Mark Molloy, "Underdogs" (Apple)
Ridley Scott, "The Seven Worlds" (Hennessy X.O.)
Dougal Wilson, "Train" (AT&T)
