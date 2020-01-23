Oscars 2020: Elton John, Cynthia Erivo and More to Perform

The songs that helped make movie magic will come to life at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards!

In addition to celebrating a year in film, the Oscars ceremony will include several performances by those nominated for Best Original Song. Of those performers is music legend Elton John, who is gearing up to sing his track, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again," from Rocketman, the biopic about his life.

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz will also give a debut performance at the Oscars when she hits the stage to sing "I’m Standing With You" from Breakthrough, a song that was written by Diane Warren.

Also performing for the first time at the ceremony is Cynthia Erivo, who not only stars in Harriet but also sings "Stand Up" on the soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Idina Menzel is making her return to the Oscars to perform "Into the Unknown" from Frozen II, and Randy Newman will be hitting the stage to sing "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4.

In addition to the Oscar nominees, Questlove is making a special appearance and Eímear Noone will be guest conducting the ceremony. Noone will be the first woman ever to conduct the Oscars telecast.

While we know who's performing, fans will have to wait and see who wins Best Original Song when the Oscars 2020 airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on ABC.

