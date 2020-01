Plenty of questions arose out of Monday morning's announcement of the 2020 Oscar nominees. One of the least controversial: "Where can I watch these movies?" The answer is, well, everywhere.

Some of this year's nominees are still showing in theaters, some have moved to Netflix and others can be streamed, purchased and pre-ordered on Amazon Prime Video. Below, we've rounded up where to view the year's biggest contenders.

You still have a few weeks to study up before the winners are revealed at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on ABC. Until then, here's a guide to where to watch this year's nominees:

Ford v Ferrari

Nominated for: Best Picture, Film Editing, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing

Where to watch: See Ford v Ferrari in theaters now

The Irishman

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Supporting Actor (Al Pacino), Best Supporting Actor (Joe Pesci), Best Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design, Film Editing, Visual Effects

Where to watch: Watch The Irishman on Netflix here

Jojo Rabbit

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Production Design, Film Editing

Where to watch: See Jojo Rabbit in theaters now

Joker

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Todd Phillips), Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Best Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Film Editing, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing

Where to watch: Watch Joker on Amazon Prime here

Little Women

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh), Best Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Original Score

Where to watch: See Little Women in theaters now

Marriage Story

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Actor (Adam Drier), Best Supporting Actress (Laura Dern), Best Original Screenplay, Original Score

Where to watch: Watch Marriage Story on Netflix here

1917

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Sam Mendes), Best Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, Original Score, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Visual Effects

Where to watch: See 1917 in theaters now

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Quentin Tarantino), Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), Best Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing

Where to watch: Watch Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Amazon Prime here

Parasite

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Production Design, Film Editing

Where to watch: See Parasite in theaters now

Pain and Glory

Nominated for: Best Actor (Antonio Banderas), Best International Feature Film

Where to watch: Watch Pain and Glory on Amazon Prime here

The Two Popes

Nominated for: Best Actor (Jonathan Pryce), Best Supporting Actor (Anthony Hopkins), Best Adapted Screenplay

Where to watch: Watch The Two Popes on Netflix here

Harriet

Nominated for: Best Actress (Cynthia Erivo), Best Original Song ("Stand Up")

Where to watch: Watch Harriet on Amazon Prime here

Bombshell

Nominated for: Best Actress (Charlize Theron), Best Supporting Actress (Margot Robbie), Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to watch: See Bombshell in theaters now

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Nominated for: Best Supporting Actor (Tom Hanks)

Where to watch: See A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood in theaters now

Richard Jewell

Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress (Kathy Bates)

Where to watch: Pre-order Richard Jewell on Amazon Prime here

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

2020 Oscar Nominations: The Complete List

2020 Oscar Nominations: Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and More of the Biggest Snubs and Surprises

#OscarsSoWhite: Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong'o and Others Snubbed by the Academy Awards

Related Gallery