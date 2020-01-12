Brad Pitt won the 2020 Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor during Sunday’s ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs. Sadly, however, the actor was not there to accept his award. Instead, director Quentin Tarantino took to the stage on his behalf to accept.

After Lupita Nyong'o revealed Pitt had beat out fellow nominees Willem Dafoe, Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, she offered to accept the award for him before being surprised by Tarantino running up on stage.

“Thank you,” he said before revealing that he was trying to get Pitt's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star, breakout actress Julia Butters, to go up to accept the prize on his behalf. While she demurred, it was a cute moment for the cast and crew of the film, which hasn't been able to take the stage despite winning Best Original Screenplay earlier in the night.

The win comes for Pitt's performance as an aging stuntman opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in the Tarantino film. So far, the role has garnered the actor a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture and the National Board of Review’s Best Supporting Actor prize.

He’s also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards and is expected to be one of the contenders for Best Supporting Actor when the 2020 Oscar nominees are announced on Monday.

Additionally, the film has been an awards season frontrunner, winning Golden Globes for Best Original Screenplay and Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy as well as Best Director at the National Board of Review.

