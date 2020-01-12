In an unexpected twist, two filmmakers won the Best Director prize at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho and Sam Mendes, who helmed 1917, won in a tie.

While Mendes was not able to accept the prize in person, Bong took to the stage with his translator to thank the critics for the honor.

The two filmmakers beat out Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

The dual win comes after both Bong and Mendes have picked up a number of accolades, including the 2020 Golden Globes for Best Foreign Film for Parasite and Best Director for Mendes.

The two men beat out Gerwig, who was the Critics' Choice Award category's sole female nominee. Meanwhile, Ava DuVernay was the night's only female filmmaker to win any prize, after When They See Ustook home the award for Best Limited Series.

