Barack Obama is closing out 2019 with his annual list of favorite things, and he's making a lot of people's entire day better with his shout-outs.

The former president took to Twitter on Monday to share his annual list of his favorite songs of the year, and it's safe to say that he seems to have eclectic and all-encompassing tastes.

"From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year," Obama tweeted. "If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick."

The list features 35 tracks in total and includes songs from a wide variety of musical genres, including "Playing Games" by Summer Walker, "Juice" by Lizzo, "Change" by Mavis Staples, "Suge" by DaBaby, "Old Town Road (Remix) by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Hello Sunshine" by Bruce Springsteen, "Mood 4 Eva" by Beyonce, "Con Altura" by Roalia, "In My Room" by Frank Ocean and "Middle Child" by J. Cole, to name just a few.

From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019

Needless to say, some of the artists who made the list had a hard time containing their excitement, and took to Twitter to express their shock and share their gratitude.

"I love you so much Mr. Obama," Lizzo tweeted excitedly. "Thanks for assisting me with my morning cry 🥺🥰🤪."

I love you so much Mr. Obama.. thanks for assisting me with my morning cry 🥺🥰🤪 https://t.co/K9BV0YuGX8 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 30, 2019

Obama's song list comes a day after the revered statesman released his picks for his favorite movies of the year. Once again, Obama's tastes in cinema run the gamut when it comes to genres, and include some truly bold choices.

American Factory -- a documentary from the Obamas' new production company Higher Ground Productions -- topped the alphabetical list, which also included Amazing Grace, Apollo 11, Ash is Purest White, Atlantics, Birds of Passage, Booksmart, Diane, The Farewell, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Just Mercy, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Little Women, Marriage Story, Parasite, The Souvenir and Transit.

Obama also included three TV shows that he said he "considered as powerful as movies" in 2019: Fleabag: Season 2, Unbelievable and Watchmen.

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

The official Fleabag Twitter account was quick to chime in, replying, "The feeling is mutual."

Meanwhile, Regina King, star of HBO's acclaimed Watchmen series, celebrated her show getting special attention from the 44th president.

"How you feel when your show makes your favorite President's 'list of favorites'" King tweeted, alongside a gif of Obama getting choked up and wiping a tear from his eye.

How you feel when your show makes your favorite President's "list of favorites" https://t.co/HsuHdJ4gr7pic.twitter.com/FzpadYGwXW — Regina King (@ReginaKing) December 29, 2019

Olivia Wilde, who directed Booksmart, was also overwhelmed by her film's inclusion, and tweeted simply, "OH MY GOD," while Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein shared a similar shocked gif featuring her character from the movie, which she captioned, "HOLY MOLY."

Check out the video below for more on the Obama family's post-White House life.

