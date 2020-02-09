Oscars

Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List

And the Oscar goes to...

On Sunday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honored last year's best in film during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Joker was the year's most-nominated film, with 11 total nominations, while 1917, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailed close behind, with 10 nominations apiece.

While the ceremony once again went host-less, there were plenty of A-listers -- including Jane Fonda, Timothée Chalamet, Gal Gadot and Keanu Reeves -- to hand out the little gold men. Last year's acting honorees, Olivia Colman, Rami Malek, Regina King and Mahershala Ali, were also on hand to present trophies to this year's winning performers.

See all of the winners, in bold, below.

BEST PICTURE

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Knives Out, written by Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, written by Noah Baumbach
1917, written by Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, written by Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, screenplay by Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman, screenplay by Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, screenplay by Taika Waititi
Joker, written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women, screenplay by Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, written by Anthony McCarten

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)

DOCUMENTARY - FEATURE

American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

DOCUMENTARY - SHORT SUBJECT

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

ORIGINAL SCORE

Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story - Randy Newman
1917 - Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams

ORIGINAL SONG

"I'm Standing With You," from Breakthrough
"Into the Unknown," from Frozen II
"Stand Up," from Harriet
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," from Rocketman
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," from Toy Story 4

SOUND EDITING

Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

FILM EDITING

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

