Why the 2020 Golden Globes May Start Late
The 2020 Golden Globes are supposed to start at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5, but film and TV fans might be disappointed when they tune in to NBC at the scheduled start time for the annual awards show.
For the second year in a row, the show is airing behind the NFL Wild Card game on NBC. This year, the Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles play, and if the game goes into overtime, the Globes' start time will be bumped.
According to Variety, the Globes won't start until the game ends, but will still run in its entirety. The show's telecast is normally live, but depending on how long the game goes over, it could end up being taped on a delay.
British comedian Ricky Gervais is hosting this year's show, with Tom Hanks accepting the coveted Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ellen DeGeneres taking home the first ever Carol Burnett Award.
