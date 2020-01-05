The 2020 Golden Globes are upon us!

Hollywood was getting ready for the annual award show over the weekend. Busy Philipps returned from a tropical vacation and headed straight to the hair salon. On Sunday morning, she updated fans about being bestie Michelle Williams' date for the event.

"So, the Golden Globes are today, here's the deal, I didn't sleep great. The world seems very upsetting, but it's nice to be able to celebrate friends that do amazing work and use their platforms for amazing things," she said on her Instagram Story, posting, "I Love MW." "And that's my best friend. And I really hope that she wins today and I will be with her. But also I need to go to a dress fitting because I just got home last night."

Busy Philipps/Instagram Story

Philipps then went to an early-morning workout class, a sweaty dress fitting and a nail appointment.

It was recently revealed that Williams is pregnant and engaged to Hamilton director Thomas Kail. It is unclear whether Kail will also join the Fosse/Verdon actress on the carpet, as both worked on the FX series for which Williams is nominated.

Actresses Sofia Vergara, Naomi Watts, Rachel Brosnahan, and Knives Out star Ana De Armas all showed off their post-facial glows on their Instagram Stories.

Sofia Vergara/Instagram Story

Naomi Watts/Instagram Story

Rachel Brosnahan/Instagram Story

Ana De Armas/Instagram Story

Rachel Brosnahan/Instagram Story

Vergara also shared several photos of herself and jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz going through some options for the red carpet.

"Picking accessories for tonight!💖💖 #goldenglobes@dolcegabbana @lorraineschwartz," she captioned the shots.

Jason Momoa, who is set to present at tonight's show, shared a video of himself revving his motorcycle on his Instagram Story before riding off.

"@love_cycles Golden Globes today all green," he captioned the clip.

Jason Momoa/Instagram Story

He also spent the day rock climbing with his 12-year-old daughter, Lola.

The Morning Show star Mark Duplass was ready early, showing off his tuxedo look on Twitter.

Rita Wilson had some hair and makeup trouble as her glam squad was late to arrive.

Julianne Moore commented on the post, "Omg I feel u."

Nominee Octavia Spencer revealed she won't be attending the show due to illness with a photo of her wig.

The 2020 Golden Globes air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

