2020 will be full of change for Michelle Williams.

The 39-year-old actress is engaged to Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail,a source confirms to ET, adding that Williams and Kail are also expecting their first child together. ET has reached out to Williams and Kail's reps for comments. People was first to report the news.

Williams is already mom to 14-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger.

Kail and Williams previously worked together on her FX series, Fosse/Verdon. News of the pair's relationship comes less than a year after the actress' split from musician Phil Elverum; the pair married in a secret ceremony in the Adirondack Mountains in 2018, and broke up in April.

During a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair, Williams opened up about how she speaks to Matilda about Ledger's death and discussed moving on romantically.

"When you’re a single parent, and that element of provider and protection is missing, it’s scary," she admitted.

"I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,’” she said, adding, “I never gave up on love.”

