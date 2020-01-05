Ava DuVernay and her Netflix series, When They See Us, were snubbed at the 2020 Golden Globes -- but the director is looking at the positive.

"Upside of not being nominated for Golden Globe for WHEN THEY SEE US: I don't have to juggle getting into hair, makeup + gown while researching, reading and worrying about impeding war," DuVernay tweeted on Sunday ahead of the awards show. Neither she nor her Netflix miniseries earned a single nomination. In September, it earned 15 Emmy nominations and scored two wins at that awards show, including one for lead actor Jharrel Jerome.

"Also: easier to block trolls without newly manicured nails," DuVernay added. "Thanks, HFPA. This is a win win!"

Upside of not being nominated for Golden Globe for WHEN THEY SEE US: I don’t have to juggle getting into hair, makeup + gown while researching, reading and worrying about impeding war. Also: easier to block trolls without newly manicured nails. Thanks, HFPA. This is a win win! pic.twitter.com/U5YN0xQLsU — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 5, 2020

When They See Us chronicled the real-life stories of the "Exonerated Five" -- a group of teens who were wrongfully accused of raping a woman in Central Park -- and was favorably reviewed by critics. DuVernay appeared to shrug off the miniseries' Golden Globe snub when nominations were announced last month.

"These things are a cherry on top," she tweeted at the time. "The sundae is yummy with or without it. And this one has been particularly delicious."

The Golden Globes air Sunday on NBC. See more in the video below.

