Two major stars are down for the count at Sunday's 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Octavia Spencer and Christian Bale will not be attending the annual awards show due to illness. Bale is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama for his role in Ford v Ferrari and both actors were set to present at the show.

Spencer, 47, took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to share the news, by posting a photo of her wig.

"Well, since she won’t be worn to the #Globes tonight because someone (uh me) is congested, coughing and in full blown sweat 😓 mode....We thought we’d wish all nominees the best time tonight especially first timers!!! #fluseason," Spencer captioned the post.

Laura Dern commented, "Get well soon!!" while Aaron Paul wrote, "Love you girl! I'm right there with you riding this damn sickness. Feel better soon!"

E! News revealed that Bale, 45, is also ill and unable to travel to Los Angeles.

ET has reached out to reps for both Spencer and Bale.

