It's been 22 years since Jennifer Lopez was last nominated for a Golden Globe -- and she's happy she never gave up.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the superstar on the red carpet at the 77th annual awards show on Sunday, where she's nominated for her role in Hustlers. The last time she graced the Golden Globes carpet as a nominee was in 1998, for her role in Selena.

"It was 22 years ago, and it was -- I can't believe I'm here. I'm happy that I'm still here," Lopez shared, tearing up.

"[What would I tell the girl] who lost that day? I would tell her, 'Don't give up, keep going. It doesn't matter what happens tonight, you're still a winner,'" she said of the advice she'd give her former self.

Whether or not she wins on Sunday, it's set to be a big year for Lopez, who is co-headlining this year's Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira. "We're working on an amazing show for everybody," she teased, revealing she goes back to rehearsal "tomorrow morning."

The actress is also planning her wedding to Alex Rodriguez, following his proposal last year.

"No breaking news right now, but we are planning it, that's all I can say. We're planning it for some time this year-ish," she said. "We have a couple ideas."

The pair's kids -- Lopez's 11-year-old twins Max and Emme and Rodriguez's daughters 15-year-old Natasha and 11-year-old Ella -- will "of course" be involved.

"It can't happen without the kids," Lopez insisted. "We're making a family, we're not just getting married."

