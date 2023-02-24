Sofia Carson and Diane Warren to Perform at 2023 Oscars
The 95th Academy Awards are putting together a star-studded list of performers!
On Friday, it was announced that Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will be taking the stage at the upcoming Oscars to perform their song, "Applause," from the anthology film Tell It Like a Woman.
The track is nominated for Best Original Song, Warren's 14th nomination in the category. The songwriter received an honorary award at the Academy’s Governors Awards in November.
It was previously announced that Rihanna will also be taking the Oscars stage this year, following up her headline-making Super Bowl halftime show with a performance of her nominated song, "Lift Me Up," from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
ET spoke with RiRi backstage following her Super Bowl press conference earlier this month, and she admitted that between her epic halftime performance, Oscar nomination and being a mom to her 8-month-old son, "it really feels like a lot's happening all at once."
"Motherhood, Oscars, Super Bowl, I'm still pinching myself, really," she continued. "I'm grateful. I'm grateful."
The 2023 Oscars air live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage. Here's where you can stream all the 2023 Oscar-nominated movies online.
