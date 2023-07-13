Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Beach-Themed Nursery as She Prepares to Welcome First Baby
Lindsay Lohan is offering a peek inside her baby's nautical nursery.
The 37-year-old pregnant actress shared photos from inside the whimsical room, posing in front of a crib while cradling her growing belly in a white crochet maxi dress. Lohan teamed up with the sustainable baby furniture brand Nestig to create a custom line of nursery decor inspired by her love of the sea.
"So excited to show you my nursery & the collection I designed with @nestigbaby! Everything is inspired by the beach and is so peaceful and playful 😊" she wrote on Instagram. "I loved working with @nestigbaby to create my dream nursery—everything is handmade and perfect for any little one in your life!"
Lohan's collection is available to shop now. Among the pieces she appears to be using in her own nursery are a beachy wall mural and an aviator-themed mobile, along with a crib and dresser in a coordinating white-and-natural wood palette.
"I wanted everything to be calming, but also playful, really tapping into childlike wonder," Lohan said in a quote on Nestig's website. "I feel so peaceful by the ocean -- I wanted to create a space where my little one and I could share in that feeling."
It was back in March when Lohan shared the big news of her impending arrival on her Instagram page, posting a "coming soon" photo of a baby onesie with the caption, "We are blessed and excited! 🙏👶🍼."
Since announcing her pregnancy, Lohan -- who is reportedly expecting a little boy -- has been putting her baby bump on display, like in May when she posed for a poolside snap.
Lohan celebrated her birthday on Sunday with a new selfie.
"Thank you so much for all of the wonderful Birthday Wishes! 🙏🎂🥰☺️💖💕feeling blessed! ✨✨✨," she wrote.
In a recent interview with Allure, the mommy-to-be admitted that while she's ready to embark on her motherhood journey, she's also overwhelmed -- but in "a good way."
"Happy tears," she told the magazine. "That's just who I am. Though now, it's probably baby emotion."
She added, "It's overwhelming in a good way."
