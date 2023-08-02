Lindsay Lohan's new baby is receiving quite a warm welcome from his "movie grandmother," Jamie Lee Curtis.

The 37-year-old first-time mom took to Instagram this week to share a photo of a sweet bundle of baby books she received from her Freaky Friday co-star, which included a selection of titles authored by Curtis herself. The collection was delivered via Curtis' curated My Hand in Yours retail service, which benefits Children's Hospital LA.

Lohan and husband Bader Shammas welcomed their son, Luai, last month.

Curtis adorably took to Instagram shortly after news of Luai's birth went public, sharing a photo of her and Lohan together.

"MAGIC MONDAY! My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother," Curtis wrote. "Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai! @lindsaylohan."

Lindsay Lohan / Instagram Story

Fans of the film will remember that the women played mother and daughter in the 2003 remake of Freaky Friday.

Curtis previously shared her adulation over Lohan becoming a mom back in April, with The Haunted Mansion actress reposting a series of images from Lohan's baby shower, offering praise and well-wishes for her former co-star.

"My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up! So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be," Curtis wrote.

Lohan's real-life mom, Dina Lohan, also shared her excitement about the birth with ET, adding, "We are so blessed and filled with love and joy."

ET confirmed back in May that a Freaky Friday sequel is currently in development at Disney, and both Curtis -- fresh off a long-deserved Oscar win -- and Lohan are both in talks to return.

Recently, Curtis and Lohan spoke with The New York Times to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their classic body-swap family comedy and opened up about their possible plans for working together in the future.

In fact, according to Curtis, she was one of the people championing a sequel project, based on suggestions she got from fans and reports during a recent press tour.

"As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday. Something really touched a chord," Curtis recalled. "When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there’s a movie to be made.'"

"Jamie and I are both open to that," Lohan shared. "So we’re leaving it in the hands that be."

The 2003 film starred Lohan as Anna Coleman and Curtis as her mom, Tess. After receiving cryptic fortunes at a Chinese restaurant, the pair woke up to discover that they had switched bodies, and were unable to switch back until a solution can be found.

Now, nearly two decades later, Curtis told ET that Tess would "be a grandma," explaining that "just watching Lindsay try to be a grandma [in a sequel] makes me laugh, and then me being a grandma trying to take care of toddlers makes me laugh. So, I'm assuming it'll be something, or it won't be anything, we don't even know yet."

