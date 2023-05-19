Angourie Rice is ready for fans to see her take on Cady Heron. In an interview with ET, the 22-year-old actress reflects on her part in Mean Girls: The Musical movie, which was originated by Lindsay Lohan in the 2004 flick.

"I think no matter what, no two people are going to do the same thing the same way. So I think no matter what, it's going to be different," Rice tells ET of her take on the part versus that of Lohan's. "Even if you got two actors in a room to say the exact same speech, it's just going to be different."

"So I'm not too worried about it being too similar or too different," she adds. "I think it's going to be what it is, and I can't wait for people to see it."

Rice tells ET that she "just had the greatest time" making the movie musical, which recently wrapped filming, alongside stars includingJon Hamm, Busy Philipps, Jenna Fischer, Reneé Rapp, Ashley Park and Tina Fey.

"I love, love, love Mean Girls the movie," she gushes of the 2004 film. "I grew up on that movie. It's one of my favorites. I know it all by heart. So to be a part of it was just so, so exciting."

While fans have a while to wait until they see Rice's take on Cady come to fruition, they can get more of the actress now in Apple TV+'s The Last Thing They Told Me. Filming the mystery series, which is based on Laura Dave's book of the same name, was an "incredible" experience for Rice.

"I mean, the cast is amazing. We have so many fantastic people in it," Rice says of the group that includes Jennifer Garner, Aisha Tyler, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Augusto Aguilera. "I really felt like we had a great, strong cast of people and also a great production team."

That production team is Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, which Rice said was "such a great" company to work with.

"The reason why they're so great is that they're really committed to telling stories for women, about women and by women," she says. "We had so many female producers, writers, directors. So to feel that energy was so inspiring as well. Just to see so many women in leadership roles and being great leaders as well was really fantastic. I had a great time on the show."

The Last Thing He Told Me is now streaming on Apple TV+.

