Ashley Park has been added to the cast of the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical from Paramount Pictures. While her character details are being kept under wraps, ET has confirmed she will have a cameo role in the adaptation after first originating the role of Gretchen Wieners in the Broadway musical.

Park joins a sprawling ensemble cast that includes Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Avantika, Christopher Briney and Bebe Wood.

The film directed by Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne and written by Fey is based on the latter's own musical adaptation of the 2004 hit film, which ran on Broadway from 2018 before permanently closing in 2021 after 833 performances.

Joan Marcus

Park, who has since broken out as Mindy Chen on Netflix's Emily in Paris, was part of the original Broadway cast, playing Gretchen alongside Erika Henningsen (Cady), Taylor Louderman (Regina), Barrett Wilbert Weed (Janis), Grey Henson (Damian) and Kate Rockwell (Karen). (Rapp, meanwhile, was a replacement, taking over the role of Regina after Louderman.)

The role earned Park a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical, while the production garnered a total of 12, including one for Best Musical, in 2018.

Outside of the Broadway musical, Park has also worked with Fey on Girls5Eva, playing one of the girl group's original members. The show, which was renewed for a third season on Netflix, also stars Philipps as another member who reunites with the other women as they attempt a comeback.

Park will next be seen on screen in Adele Lim's comedy, Joy Ride, following four Asian American women as they travel through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. Coming out in June, the film also stars Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu.

